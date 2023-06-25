“It’s going to work”: Logan Sargeant excited about Sin City’s Las Vegas GP

American driver Logan Sargeant is not sure if the inaugural Las Vegas GP would be a success but he is looking forward to the race which will happen later in the season.

The race in Las Vegas is being touted as one of the biggest on the calendar as it signifies F1's presence in the US market. The race in the entertainment hub of the world will be the third race in 2023 to be held in the USA.

While speaking to Formula Nerd, the Williams driver said:

“I think they’re going to do everything they can to make it as perfect as they can. So I think more likely than not, it’s going to work. I think when [F1] came to Austin, I think it was just generally a really good Grand Prix. It feels like they put the event on very well and that sort of attracted American fans as well, it’s always a huge weekend.”

Logan Sargeant added in his interview with GiveMeSport:

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect! I’m expecting a busy weekend on my part. But I think it’s going to be a bit of a mix between partying with a race there for the fans. I’m not really sure [how it’ll go.] It’s either going to be amazing or probably not great, so I guess we’ll see.

"I don’t see it in between. I can see it’s either going to be next level or not. But because they have bought the land, they’re committed to it. And I think they’re going to do everything they can to make it as perfect as they can. So I think more likely than not, it’s going to work.”

Logan Sargeant speaks about the influence of Netflix F1 show in the USA

Since its release in 2019, the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' has played a big role in attracting a younger audience to the sport.

Logan Sargeant spoke about the series and said:

“I think that Netflix has definitely helped. I’d say it’s honestly a bit of everything. It’s the fact that there’s a demand to go to the races. Netflix has helped and I think they’re just interested in the racing in general.”

It would be interesting to see if Logan Sargeant will have legions of fans in the Las Vegas GP and enjoy enormous crowd support as he did in Miami last month.

