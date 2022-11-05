"It's not good for the show if only one car wins every time" - Former F1 driver on Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance in 2022 season

The 2022 F1 season seems like a cakewalk for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing at this point. Coming fresh off a year that saw a championship battle for the ages in 2021, the Milton Keynes-based outfit managed to outshine the competition once again this year.

Being the favorites at pretty much any kind of racetrack the sport visits, Red Bull have firmly addressed their reliability issues since the start of the year. They have now reached the point where Verstappen sealed his second World Championship before the end of the year, along with the constructors' title as well.

Having already won a record-breaking 14 races in a single season, Max Verstappen is at the top of his game. The young Dutch driver seems to have taken his first title in his stride and toned down his feisty nature on track to one worthy of a world champion, while still retaining the sheer speed he has behind the wheel of an F1 car.

However, just like the Mercedes F1 Team and their prior dominance in the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, only one team winning all races could spell boredom for the sport's fans. As elaborated by former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean, parity is what brings the show to the sport, as he said:

"They are dominating hard this year. Hopefully Red Bull will have a bit more trouble in the future with teams like Ferrari and Mercedes, because as much as it is fun for Max (Verstappen), it is not good for the show if only one car wins every time."

While the former driver does speak relevant facts, Max Verstappen's masterclass this season is hard to beat, despite having the best machinery on track.

Romian Grosjean enjoys new 'calm' Max Verstappen

Romain Grosjean, the former Haas F1 driver who currently races in the NTT IndyCar Series, is now one of the biggest F1 fans out there. Although the Frenchman left the sport before Max Verstappen could clinch his first world title, Grosjean has kept himself up to date on all things F1 since then.

The Andretti Autosport driver elaborated on how Verstappen has matured since clinching his first world title. Commended the Dutchman for his changed persona on track this year, Grosjean said:

"We already knew that Max is an extremely talented driver, but I think his first world title has given him a lot more confidence and calmness while racing. He is still the Max we know and he drives the wheels out from under his car, but he now knows how to keep performing at 100% and not go over the limit."

The F1 circus goes live from the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace for the Brazillian Grand Prix on November 13th, 2022.

