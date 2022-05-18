"It's important for us to remain optimistic" - McLaren's Lando Norris 'fully focused' on 2022 F1 Spanish GP after putting Miami retirement behind him

McLaren driver Lando Norris believes in being purely focused on the Barcelona race and has put the retirement in Miami behind him. The Briton is optimistic their car will function well in Spain and show consistency to fight at the front.

Speaking in a team preview ahead of the Spanish GP, Norris said:

“I’m excited to be heading back to Europe and racing in Barcelona this weekend. I like the circuit in Spain as it has some nice features, a mixture of challenges and speeds, and a great crowd. I’ve put the retirement in Miami behind me and I’m fully focused on the race ahead.”

Lando Norris @LandoNorris Unlucky end to the weekend, but we’ll be back Unlucky end to the weekend, but we’ll be back https://t.co/OvYUkcvVpN

The Briton admitted he had gotten over the Miami GP result where he retired after a clash with Pierre Gasly during the race. After testing at the Spanish circuit earlier this year, the McLaren driver believes it is a good reference point for their performance.

Outlining his expectations from the Spanish circuit, Norris said:

“We got some good running in at the track during February testing, so I’m looking forward to adding everything we’ve learned from the season so far to the data we got there previously from the new regulation cars. Miami highlighted that we still have a way to go to get back to consistently fighting at the top, but it’s important for us to remain optimistic.”

Lando Norris reveals McLaren will be bringing upgrades to their car in Barcelona

Lando Norris revealed that the McLaren team has been working overtime at the factory to bring updates to the MCL36 at the Spanish GP in Barcelona. The 22-year-old feels the updates should help them get a boost in performance at the next two race weekends.

Mentioning the team bringing upgrades to the Barcelona race, the Briton said:

“The team are working flat out to bring upgrades to the car as we speak, so hopefully that will give us the boost we need as we head into this double-header. Let’s keep at it!”

While McLaren looked competitive until Melbourne, they did not have the same consistency at the Imola and Miami GP race weekends in terms of pace. Along with the Briton’s retirement, their package lacked a performance to challenge at the front of the grid, as they did in some previous races.

