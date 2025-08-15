"It's an interesting opinion coming from an individual who has had so much success": When Lewis Hamilton responded to Christian Horner's complaints

Lewis Hamilton once reacted to Christian Horner's complaints of Mercedes domination, claiming that it was rather "funny" that he wanted the FIA to make changes to regulations. This was shortly after the Mercedes began dominating the grid in the 2015 season.
Red Bull Racing dominated the grid between 2010 and 2013, winning consecutive World Championships with Sebastian Vettel. This gave chance to no other team on the grid to be on top. However, a little over a decade ago, F1 entered the V6 turbo-hybrid era. This turned out to be a gateway for Mercedes to begin their domination on the grid, mostly led by Lewis Hamilton.
Shortly after the 2015 season-opening race in Australia, it was apparent that it was going to be an all-Mercedes season. Lewis Hamilton dominated the race with Nico Rosberg, finishing it in a 1 - 2. Shortly after the race, Red Bull's Christian Horner suggested to the FIA that the engines should be equalized for the grid to allow for more competition.
Lewis Hamilton, at the time, found it quite "funny," considering RBR had just been dominating the grid no longer than two seasons ago. He also mentioned that it was just the season's first race, which made the complaint even funnier.
"I find it quite funny," Hamilton said. "It's an interesting opinion coming from an individual who has had so much success."
"Also bear in mind it has only been one race, so to already have comments like that is what I find funny."
This was just the start of the Mercedes domination. The team would go on to conquer and rule the grid until 2021. Hamilton won six World Championships with the team, and Nico Rosberg won another. Moreover, the team won eight consecutive Constructors' titles throughout the years.
Lewis Hamilton looks back on adapting with Ferrari in 2025
Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 F1 season to join Ferrari. This was marked as the end of an era, as he made history with the Brackley-based outfit.
Despite the hype, Hamilton failed to deliver with Ferrari. He spent a lot of time behind the wheel adapting to the drivability of the car, and still hasn't managed to have a proper finish during a main race, sitting with a P4 at best.
Reviewing the time he spent adapting to the team, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it hasn't gone smoothly. He told the media in Hungary:
"This [season] has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective," Hamilton said. "Integrating into a new culture, a new team, it’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle."
He added:
“I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids and laugh. I’m sure there will be some tears at some point, and I think that’s really healthy. But I’m always excited to race. I love what I do, I love being in red, I love working with this team, and I have such belief in this team."
Although Lewis Hamilton hasn't quite delivered with the team, many expect him to improve in the second half of the season. Ferrari sits in second place of the Constructors' Championship, and the team is aiming to finish the season in that position.