“It's just going to be great for the team": Lewis Hamilton is excited after James Allison’s return to Mercedes’ technical director role

Lewis Hamilton is excited to see James Allison return as the Mercedes technical director. The seven-time world champion believes that the reshuffle in leadership will "strengthen the team" as the Silver Arrows hope to change their fortunes in the 2023 F1 season.

Allison took on the role of chief technical officer in 2021, with Mike Elliott replacing him as the technical director. The roles have now been reversed, as Mercedes announced a week ago. Returning to his previous job, Allison, who oversaw the production of Mercedes' title-winning cars from 2017 to 2021, will play a major role in building the car.

Speaking at a press conference in Azerbaijan, Hamilton said that Allison and Elliott working together will be "great for the team." He said:

"James has always been a part of the team. Obviously, he was focused a little bit on another area before. I think having him step back in a little bit to support and work alongside Mike [Elliott] I think is only going to strengthen the team moving forwards."

He added:

"He has obviously got an amazing amount of experience, so moving forwards I think it's just going to be great for the team. Particularly with all the things we want to achieve, not only on track but off track, I think it's going to be good."

Allison has a wealth of experience in the sport beyond his time at Mercedes. The 55-year-old has previously worked with Renault and Ferrari, helping those teams win multiple drivers' and constructors' titles in a career that started back in the early 1990s.

Allison returns to take on the role of a "gladiator," as described by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. He said in an interview with Autosport:

"What Mike’s assessment was, and the introspection is really admirable, is that with James we have a gladiator on the field and the troops are going to go through the fire for him and with him."

With the Mercedes team now back in order, Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to repeat their past success.

Guenther Steiner reasons why he wouldn't pick Lewis Hamilton for Haas

Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, has revealed why he wouldn't pick Lewis Hamilton in his driver lineup. While Hamilton is the most successful driver in F1 history, his age is a concern for Steiner.

Steiner believes that Hamilton's age will be a barrier for him to join other teams. Speaking about the 38-year-old Brit, he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast:

"I wouldn’t say Lewis, because he’s getting on with age but there is another one which he is very good. This is Fernando. I mean, the guy is over 40 and, man, he knows how to drive."

While rejecting Lewis Hamilton, the Haas team principal further named Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell as possible recruits for his team.

