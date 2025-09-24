“It’s kind of crazy”: Lewis Hamilton candidly comments on scope of improvement with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton revealed that Ferrari has made improvements this season; however, it hasn't improved the team's overall track performance and results. He also discussed the possibility of his improvement in terms of the car and its drivability.

The Briton's move to the Italian squad coincided with Ferrari delivering what Hamilton terms a "snappy" car. It remained inconsistent throughout the season's first half and is still uncompetitive compared to its competitors. Lewis Hamilton hasn't been able to finish any better than P4 in any race (apart from the Sprint in China), and the struggle was once again visible in Baku.

The team led the way during the second free practice session during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix; however, qualifying once again saw Hamilton with an early exit in Q2. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, started the race in P10 following a crash during his final run.

Discussing the car and his driving style, Hamilton mentioned that he can possibly be more aggressive with the car; however, he claimed that he has no confidence in its braking power.

"I think there’s still some improvements to make in terms of how aggressive I can be," Hamilton said (via Motorsport Week). "The car has been quite snappy, so still not 100% confident under braking when I’m attacking on the brakes."

He further revealed that the car has also improved; however, the results are not visible on the track during races.

"In the last race, I was, but in this race, didn’t feel it so much with the setup that we ended up having. It’s kind of crazy, because we’ve been progressing yet we’ve not had results, really in the last few races. But there’s not like no progress so I think we’re able to do a good weekend and a good result."

Considering the SF-25's performance, Ferrari is in dire need of an upgrade; however, they have shifted most of their focus to next year's car.

Lewis Hamilton focusing on "optimising" SF-25 with major focus on 2026 car

Lewis Hamilton attempts an overtake on VCARB's Isack Hadjar during the 2025 Azerbaijan GP (Getty Images)

The 2026 F1 season is expected to be a major challenge for the teams owing to the new aerodynamic and engine regulations. Ferrari, which is also an engine supplier, will be looking forward to maximizing their focus on that car.

Discussing his performance in comparison with other teams, Lewis Hamilton revealed that Ferrari does not have another upgrade remaining for this season. He explained that the team has moved their focus to the 2026 car, and hence they would have to extract the most out of the SF-25's current state.

"I mean, I would give anything for an upgrade, but obviously we don’t have that, we have to focus on next year’s car, so we just have to do better in optimising and execution," he said (via PlanetF1).

The Scuderia dropped further below in the Constructors' Championship after the Azerbaijan GP as Mercedes climbed a spot with George Russell's podium in Baku. Ferrari now sits in third place in the championship and could be under threat from Red Bull if their performance does not improve.

