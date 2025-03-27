"It's like a Fifty Shades of Grey harness": Lando Norris' peculiar description of his exercise routine

McLaren driver Lando Norris detailed his workout routine as an F1 driver, mentioning how difficult and important it is for him to train his neck using a peculiar example. He also discussed how physically challenging it is to drive a Formula 1 car.

It is widely known that Formula 1 is extremely demanding when it comes to the physicality of the sport. Every corner that the drivers hit at those speeds makes them go through tremendous G force, and going through the loop for multiple laps strains the drivers. This is the reason they need to be at the top of their physique during any race weekend.

Lando Norris recently explained how his neck training typically goes during a workout. Citing an example from the popular EL James novel (later adapted into a film) 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' he said:

"It's like a 50 Shades of Grey harness, some people love it, some people hate it. But you don't do what you're going to do. That's how you have to do it. It's not very nice. I did it like yesterday. My neck's a little bit sore."

He further explained how the entire body is exhausted while piloting a Formula 1 car because of all the complicated functions that the drivers have to perform.

"So, neck is the only thing that's not supported by anything in the car. It's the only thing that's like a can flap about, if you're not strong enough, especially. You know, you're holding on to the wheel. So you need some good core strength just to maintain your position. Good leg strength, good conditioning from temperature and endurance. Long races get very hot inside the car. You lose a lot of weight, a lot of water. So making sure your body's conditioned for that is also priority," Norris said.

The Brit is currently leading the F1 Drivers' World Championship after a strong start to the season. McLaren has managed to develop the fastest cars, and their competitors seem to be far enough currently not to threaten them at the top in the upcoming races.

McLaren hints towards the issue Lando Norris faced in China

Lando Norris was running an excellent P2 in China when he complained of his brake pedal towards the end of the race. He reported the issue to his team, and as the race progressed, Norris started losing time but was able to keep his position.

Team principal Andrea Stella recently discussed the issue, mentioning that the team had understood what it was but could not reveal it. But he did mention that it happened because of a leak in one of the car's components.

"We understand what the problem is, which I can’t disclose for IP reasons," he said. "But fundamentally, it had to do with a leak in one of the components, not in the brake line, but somewhere else, and the main action required was to limit the peak brake pressure."

Despite the issue, McLaren finished the race with a 1 - 2, keeping the lead in the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships, with Lando Norris leading the latter.

