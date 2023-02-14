"It's likely the best we've got" - McLaren's 2023 challenger, the MCL60, praised by F1 commentator

The McLaren F1 team launched their 2023 challenger MCL60 to their loyal F1 fans on Monday, February 13th. Although the livery was similar to its predecessor MCL36, many have termed it to be the best-looking car so far.

McLaren broke tradition in 2023 after breaking sequence and naming their 2023 car as MCL60, owing to the 60th anniversary of the team's inception by former F1 driver and founder Bruce McLaren in 1963.

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle took to his social media platform to praise the 2023 livery of the iconic British team. Brundle stated that the colors on the car will stand out on the grid, adding:

"This is the car which will stand out best trackside and on TV. It’s not Ayrton Senna’s crash helmet in a red Day-Glo and white McLaren, or the 2009 Brawn, or 1991 7 Up Jordan, but it’s likely the best we’ve got in this naked carbon fiber era."

"The new car looks great, and everyone involved in the build has played an important role"- McLaren driver Lando Norris

Lando Norris revealed that he was looking forward to taking the new car out on track for the first time very soon. The Brit was bowled over the livery and also showered praise on the team members for their hard work in building the MCL60.

Speaking to the team's official website, he said:

“The off-season has been good but I'm looking forward to getting back on track and behind the wheel of the MCL60 for the first time. The new car looks great, and everyone involved in the build has played an important role."

Norris revealed that it was his fifth season with the team and he was looking to build on his positive momentum from the past season, adding:

“This is my fifth year in Formula 1 and I’m hoping to carry positive momentum into the new season after a year of racing under the new era of regulations. It’s been a good challenge adapting to them and I feel that I’m in a positive position to keep on improving as a driver."

He added:

"I’ve enjoyed my journey with the team so far and to be involved in McLaren’s 60th anniversary is a privilege. I’ll continue to work hard alongside Oscar throughout this significant year as we look to maximize opportunities to score points,”

It would be interesting to see if Norris is able to finally get his first win the team and in F1 in 2023.

