"It's a lot" – Daniel Ricciardo on trying to empathize with Lewis Hamilton after heartbreaking F1 2021 title loss to Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo described the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a difficult one to process if he were in Lewis Hamilton’s shoes. The McLaren driver, who was a spectator in the action between the two championship protagonists, empathized with the Briton's emotions on the final lap.

Speaking to ESPN F1, the Australian described his emotions as he witnessed the intense final lap and said:

“I was like how would you feel if you’re Hamilton right now. You are leading and the Safety Car and this now. I was like, ‘Woah, that’s a lot to take in’. So after the race, my radio was broadcasted, I think, and I was like ‘I am glad I wasn’t a part of that’. Yes, that was too much to handle. For that reason I guess I was glad I want a part of what was going on inside Lewis’ head at that moment.”

Ricciardo was one of five cars between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton that un-lapped themselves before the final lap.

With a front-row seat to the historic final lap of action in Abu Dhabi, Ricciardo described it saying:

“It’s a privilege... It’s funny cause there was not only one lap to go but my race was, I was not in the race. It wasn’t a great Sunday for me so I was really a spectator at that last lap. Even going through turn 2 and 3, I could see Max was kind of close and I was like ‘Is Lewis going to try to defend, what's going on’.”

Ricciardo was behind the Dutchman as the latter got ready for his final charge to claim his maiden title. According to the Australian, although he enjoyed a front-row seat to the action, it was one of the most intense final laps he had witnessed.

Daniel Ricciardo believes final lap battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was a lot to process

Comparing the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP to the 2008 Brazil GP, Ricciardo claimed the lap drama was a lot to process. Reflecting on the 2008 season finale where Felipe Massa lost the title to Lewis Hamilton, the Australian described going through similar emotions on the final lap in Abu Dhabi.

Describing the penultimate moments of the final lap in Abu Dhabi, Ricciardo said:

“I am pretty sure I saw his light un-flash like he was clipping and I was like ‘why he is he clipping on the last lap’. I figured he would have all the battery to use, and that’s when Max went to pass. And I was like ‘how is this happening’. I was watching as a fan in 2008, the last lap drama unfold between Massa and Hamilton and it was a lot to process.”

Ricciardo was one of the first to congratulate former team-mate Verstappen. He, however, did sympathize with Lewis Hamilton, who had a heart-breaking end to his championship.

