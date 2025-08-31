"It’s nice when your dad owns the team": Fans react to Lance Stroll shunting the Aston Martin twice during the F1 Dutch GP

F1 fans were left disappointed after Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll crashed out of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session following an overnight repair job by the British team. The Silverstone-based outfit had displayed excellent pace in the three practice sessions in Zandvoort, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll found themselves in the Top 10.The Canadian, however, had a much more disruptive weekend than his Spanish teammate, suffering a heavy crash in the FP2 session while setting a fast lap. The damage to the AMR25 meant that the mechanics had to repair the car overnight in their efforts to allow Stroll to participate in qualifying.However, the 27-year-old crashed once again in the Q1 session of qualifying in the final banked corner while preparing for a timed lap. The team was unable to repair the damage to the car in time, which caused Lance Stroll to miss the remainder of the session and eventually qualify P20 for the main race.F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Lance Stroll crashing twice in two days on X, with one fan claiming:&quot;It’s nice when your dad owns the team,&quot;Dylan Lux @GaiusDLuxusLINK@autosport It’s nice when your dad owns the team&quot;Stroll does not deserve a seat in F1,&quot; said a fan.&quot;Think of all the drivers who never got a chance - then think of Lance Stroll,&quot; claimed another.Here are some more reactions:&quot;Papa needs to replace him,&quot;Intern Pierre @internpierreLINK@autosport Papa needs to replace him&quot;Daddy will keep him in a drive-through. Pathetic.&quot;vşħñvțħæŋ @ashnathanLINK@autosport Daddy will keep him in a drive though. Pathetic&quot;No worries. It's Dad's money,&quot; wrote another.Stroll has scored 20 points in the first half of the 2025 season same as his teammate thus far.Lance Stroll reflects on his crash in the Dutch GP qualifyingAston Martin driver Lance Stroll stated that he believed that it was a &quot;shame&quot; that he was not able to set a lap time in the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session, as the team had worked hard to rebuild his car overnight.As per F1.com, the Canadian driver reflected on his crash and said:&quot;Unfortunately, there was no chance to bring the car back out and run again because there was too much damage. It's a shame after the hard work the team has put in overnight to get the car back running ahead of FP3.&quot;And the car has felt comfortable so far this weekend, with the package looking pretty strong. We will see what we can do from the back of the grid tomorrow.&quot;Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer Mike Krack also gave his take on Stroll's crash and added:&quot;Lance's session ended early when he picked up damage after contact with the barriers. We should have some decent race pace, but it’s not easy to overtake here. Let's see what we can do tomorrow to allow both cars to move up the field.&quot;The three-time podium sitter and Aston Martin could make additional changes to the car to give themselves better opportunities to make ground in the main race.