"It’s obviously been hard for me"- Daniel Ricciardo 'refilled with optimism' ahead of starting P4 at Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo is thrilled to start the Italian GP in Monza on Sunday at P4 on his return to the scene of his last F1 win.

The Australian got through to Q3 in the nick of time. With both Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly getting their time deleted, Ricciardo was already in a good position. Furthermore, with Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez picking up penalties, the outgoing McLaren driver's starting position improved to P4.

Looking back at qualifying, Ricciardo could not hide his happiness while admitting that it was a struggle for him throughout. He said:

Tom Bellingham @TommyWTF1 Imagine Leclerc and Russell collide turn one, Ricciardo gets the jump on Norris.



DRS train for the rest of the race and Danny Ric somehow wins again from Lando 🤣 Imagine Leclerc and Russell collide turn one, Ricciardo gets the jump on Norris.DRS train for the rest of the race and Danny Ric somehow wins again from Lando 🤣

"I’m happy with the session. I think Q3, (the car) was a bit of a handful through the second sector, even the first actually. It wasn’t completely hooked up, but to be honest, my lap in Q2 I was kind of on the limit with trying to get everything out of it."

He continued:

"It’s obviously been hard for me to really feel comfortable on the limit with this car, and I was happy with Q2 to get me in Q3 and then trying to kind of get a couple more tenths out of it. I was pointing the opposite way I felt through some corners, so it is what it is but happy with the session.”

Ricciardo won at Monza last year.

I didn't feel I had a top 10 result in me - Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo said that he did not think a top 10 result was possible with his car, considering the struggles he has had this weekend after being on the limit throughout Q2 and Q3.

Starting in P4 alongside Lando Norris in P3 is a strong result for the Australian, one that fills him with optimism. He said:

WTF1 @wtf1official



Inspired by the famous design once worn by motorbike legend Valentino Rossi.



: @danielricciardo #ItalianGP Ricciardo’s race helmet for today isInspired by the famous design once worn by motorbike legend Valentino Rossi. Ricciardo’s race helmet for today is 💯👏 Inspired by the famous design once worn by motorbike legend Valentino Rossi.📷: @danielricciardo #ItalianGP https://t.co/HK1kLW5pO1

“I didn’t feel like I was so far a top 10 car, so it was nice to put a few laps together in qualy, and I don’t know where I start, fourth or fifth tomorrow. Yeah, I gained some (places) so I can see the polesitter, that’s a nice feeling. Been a while since I’ve been towards that end of the grid and nice to do it back here of course where last year was some good memories, so who knows? I’m refilled with optimism.”

Ricciardo will start in the second row. It will be interesting to see how he fares on race day.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav