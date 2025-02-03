“It’s over, it hurts”: Lando Norris recalls the moment of realisation of losing the F1 title fight to Max Verstappen

McLaren driver Lando Norris had confessed that losing out on the 2024 world championship title to Max Verstappen by a small margin of 63 points was hurtful. He added that though he is proud of his performance, the title defeat did sting him a little.

The 2024 F1 season threw a curveball at Verstappen as he faced heat from McLaren and Norris. In the second half of the season, the Woking-based squad upgraded the MCL38 into the fastest car on the grid.

Meanwhile, Red Bull saw a dip in performance in its RB20, adding to Verstappen's woes. However, despite neck-and-neck competition, Norris fell short of his maiden championship title by a margin of 63 points.

The Brit recalled the moment of defeat during his appearance in the F1 Back at Base podcast with the BBC. While revealing his true feelings, Lando Norris said (via F1's official website):

“When that realization kind of sets in of 'it's gone,' it's a tough one. This is what I've done since I was a kid; this is all I want to do. So, as soon as that kind of candle is gone and it's over, it hurts."

However, the 25-year-old was proud of his overall growth.

“It's been a year where, actually, I've been pretty proud of my performance. Proud of performing under the pressure that we've been under, delivering when I have. I've made my mistakes, and at the same time, I've learned a lot from those mistakes. I believe I'm a good enough driver, and I've got everything it takes," he added.

In 2025, McLaren is expected to advance further in their development program. The confidence of winning a Constructors' championship after 28 years will also come into play. Hence, the upcoming season will likely offer Norris an opportunity to redeem himself and clinch his first F1 championship.

Zak Brown places trust in Lando Norris ahead of the 2025 season

McLaren CEO Zak Brown with Lando Norris (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren is riding high on confidence after winning the 2024 Constructors championship, ending their 26-year winless streak. Moreover, ahead of the 2025 F1 season, the Woking-based squad is aiming for both the titles.

Talking to Sky Sports F1, team CEO Zak Brown said (via Planet F1):

“Next, [we’re] trying to repeat constructors’ and get the drivers. I’ll let Oscar and Lando figure that one out."

Furthermore, Brown placed a bet on Lando Norris to win the title in the coming season.

“He’s gonna give it all he’s got, and given the momentum he’s on, I wouldn’t bet against him," he added.

The 2025 F1 season, which will begin on March 16, is likely to be more competitive than the last season. McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari are touted as title contenders, especially with the new drivers' lineup.

