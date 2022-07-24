"It’s premature of him to take the blame" - Charles Leclerc's 2022 F1 French GP crash not a 'driver mistake', believes former F1 champion

Nico Rosberg suggested that Charles Leclerc might have prematurely taken the blame for his crash at the 2022 F1 French GP. The German felt the crash was very unusual and refuses to believe it was just a driver error.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Rosberg commented on the Ferrari driver’s crash saying:

“I really think it’s premature of him to take the blame. He needs to go back now, because it’s really very unusual for that to happen in the way it did, because you’re not even pushing to the maximum there, you’re saving tyres. For the rear to go like that, one thing could be at that point, that’s exactly the point when the wind comes from the rear, and if you get an unlucky gust or something, that can suddenly take 20 percent of your downforce away right in that moment.”

The 2016 F1 world champion believes a gust of wind could have made the rear of the Ferrari snap like that rather than a driver error. According to him, it was premature for Leclerc to take the blame for the crash.

Nico Rosberg feels Ferrari needs to check Charles Leclerc’s engine

Nico Rosberg suspected an issue with the Ferrari engine and refused to believe Charles Leclerc’s comments after the race. The Ferrari driver’s initial reaction to the crash was to get on the radio and address a problem with the 'throttle'. There is speculation that if the spin was caused by a throttle issue then it might be similar to the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, where the Monegasque’s throttle was stuck in the closing stages of the race.

Suspecting the Ferrari driver’s crash further, Rosberg said:

“And also, what was happening with the engine there? It only takes a little bit of a cut or something that can kick out the rear. I really think they need to take some time to look at that because I still can’t believe that it would be a driver mistake.”

Today's crash has resulted in Max Verstappen extending his lead over Charles Leclerc to 63 points in the drivers' championship. After dominating the qualifying session and leading the race, the crash was a heartbreaking moment for the Ferrari driver. The Maranello team now have their work cut out to nail the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP weekend before going into the summer break.

