“It’s a shame”: Carlos Sainz speaks about ‘dominating’ Max Verstappen getting away with a penalty in Singapore

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz mentioned that it was a 'shame' to see Max Verstappen escaping penalties for his multiple impeding incidents at the Singapore GP qualifying session.

The Red Bull driver found himself getting investigated three times in the session for impeding Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sergeant. He was also investigated for not following the rules at the start of the pitlane when he was static for too long which caused a problem for other drivers behind him.

Despite all three impeding incidents getting investigated, Max Verstappen escaped penalty from the stewards and got just two reprimands. As per Autosport, Carlos Sainz claimed that it was unfair that the championship leader got away so easily as he said:

"It's just a shame that the guy that is dominating and winning pretty much every race is the only one that gets away with it, while all the others we've had penalties this year. And when I say everyone, everyone has pretty much had penalties. So it's a bit strange, and yeah, hopefully they learn from it."

GPDA Director and Mercedes driver George Russell also agreed with Carlos Sainz and added:

"It was definitely a bit strange to see even Max got away with those reprimands last week. We obviously always look for consistency. We appreciate it's not easy in the best of times, but last week was obviously a bit of a slam dunk. So it was strange why it didn't happen."

Carlos Sainz analyzes his Japanese GP qualifying session

The Ferrari driver stated that it was a difficult qualifying session for him on Saturday in Suzuka. This is because he could never extract the maximum from the car and was never comfortable on the track.

As per F1.com, Carlos Sainz said:

"It was a difficult qualifying today. We knew before coming here that this track would expose our weakness a bit more and, with its high speed characteristics and long corners, we knew it was never going to be easy."

"I've tried many different things and set-ups since yesterday, with the aim of putting the car in a better place, but it clearly didn’t work."

He added:

"I didn’t do a good lap in Q3 either, so we’ll start P6 tomorrow. We’ll fight to get some good points tomorrow and we’ll be ready to grab any opportunities."

It will be pretty difficult to stop Max Verstappen and Red Bull from winning yet another race on Sunday. But Carlos Sainz and Ferrari would hope that they at least get a shot at getting on the podium for the third time in a row.