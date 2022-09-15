"It’s a special event"- Sebastian Vettel announces first racing event appearance following F1 retirement

Sebastian Vettel's first racing appearance will be at the Race of Champions nexy year after his retirement from F1 at the end of the season.

The Aston Martin driver participated in the event this year as well, finishing behind winner Sebastian Loeb. The Race of Champions 2023 will be held in Sweden from January 28-29. Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen will also be a part of the event.

Speaking about his return to the Race of Champions, Vettel said that he could not have thought of a better event for his first race post his F1 retirement. He said ahead of his 11th appearance in the event:

“I can’t think of a better place for my first race after I retire from Formula 1 than the Race of Champions. This will be my 11th appearance, and I keep coming back because it’s a special event, and so much fun."

He added that despite having little experience of racing in snow and ice, he surprised himself by finishing second. Expressing his wish to help Team Germany win the ROC Nations Cup, he said:

"I don’t have much experience of racing on snow and ice, so it made for a steep learning curve in Sweden earlier this year – and a very pleasant surprise to reach the individual final against Sébastien Loeb. Now I can’t wait to come back and give ROC-style ice racing another try and hopefully help Team Germany win another ROC Nations Cup title.”

Meanwhile, Hakkinen, a former McLaren driver and two-time world champion, raced in the event for the first time this year. He said ahead of his second appearance in the Race of Champions that his experience in the Arctic rally could stand him in good stead.

"I made my first appearance at the Race of Champions earlier this year, and I’m delighted to be coming back again," said Hakkinen.

He added:

"This event has a great atmospherel it’s fantastic to meet up with so many great drivers and everyone in the organisation does a great job. I’ve done the Arctic Rally a few times, so I have at least driven on ice before. Here’s hoping that can help me out this time."

Vettel won four straight world championships between 2010 and 2013, while Haikkinen won in 1998 and 1999.

Jamie Chadwick to join Sebastian Vettel and Mika Hakkinen at Race of Champions

Sebastian Vettel will be joined by Jamie Chadwick in the Race of Champions next year.

Jamie, a two-time W-Series winner, made her competition debut this season. She will be back next year in Sweden alongside Vettel and Mika Hakkinen. She said that she's looking forward to driving on 'snow and ice' again against some motorsport greats.

“To have the chance to drive on snow and ice is amazing and doing it at the Race of Champions makes it even more special," said Jamie. "My ROC debut this year was a pinch-yourself moment to be among so many motorsport greats, so I’m delighted to be coming back. It’s so much fun, and I even surprised myself by winning a couple of races – even if I soon found out that it doesn’t take much to end up in a snowbank instead!”

The Race of Champions event first became famous in the early 2010s when Vettel and Michael Schumacher took part and dominated the event.

