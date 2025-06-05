"It’s starting to get a bit critical": Karun Chandhok shares worrying assessment of Lewis Hamilton's form at Ferrari

Former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok claimed to believe that Lewis Hamilton's form didn't seem to be in rhythm with the Italian team after the latter once again struggled in the main race at last weekend's Spanish GP. The seven-time F1 world champion made a positive start to the weekend, as he outqualified his teammate Charles Leclerc for only the second time this year and started the race from P5.

Hamilton made a good start to the race but was told by the team to let Leclerc by as the latter was on fresher tires and was faster in the first stint. Following the round of pit stops, the 40-year-old was unable to make any impact in the race and eventually finished in P6 after being overtaken by Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg in the final few laps of the race.

While appearing on the Sky F1 podcast, Chandhok gave a damning verdict on Lewis Hamilton's performances in the SF-25 and said:

“It’s starting to get a bit critical. We’re coming into the second third of the season now. He’s not finding the rhythm, he’s not finding the consistency, where week in, week out, he’s in a happy place with the car. Imola, woeful in qualifying, suddenly the car’s brilliant in the race. Monaco, he wasn’t quite there. He was a chunk behind Charles throughout.

"There’s got to be a degree of concern creeping in. When you look at the race. The fact that Charles overtook him and pulled away from him quite comfortably even before we go into the different tyres and so on. If I was Lewis, if I was on the Lewis side of the garage, engineers, etc. I would be concerned,” Chandhok said.

Lewis Hamilton is sitting in P6 in the Drivers' championship with 71 points to his name and is still chasing his first podium with Ferrari in the main race.

Ferrari team principal defends Lewis Hamilton's P6 in Barcelona

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that Lewis Hamilton's struggles in the main race last weekend were down to an issue in the car in the latter stages.

As per PlanetF1, the Frenchman analyzed the Brit's struggles and said:

“I think he did 70% of the race in front of Russell. I’m not sure that Russell said that the race was a disaster, but then we had an issue on the car the last stint before the safety, and the result is not good. But he did 45 laps in front of Russell," Vasseur said.

Lewis Hamilton had a relatively positive triple header in terms of results, as he finished in the Top 6 in each race, with his P4 in Imola being his best result of the 2025 season.

