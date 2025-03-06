“It's not a sure thing for me”: Colton Herta weighs in on F1 rumors linking him to become American team’s driver

Colton Herta has shared his thoughts on the growing rumors linking him with a move to F1. The IndyCar driver has reportedly been touted as the favorite for a seat on the 2026 grid with new entrant Cadillac F1.

The talks have gained strength, considering his affiliation with Mario Andretti, who recently joined General Motors' board of directors. Herta had a stellar 2024 season in the IndyCar series, finishing second behind Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou.

However, amid the growing speculation about a possible switch to F1, Colton Herta weighed in on the possibility of leaving IndyCar for the European open-wheel racing series.

Offering a response to the prospect of switching to F1, the IndyCar driver was quoted as saying by Crash F1:

"I'd be leaving a great group of people I really like working with, so it's not a sure thing for me."

"It's not an easy decision, just to be like, 'all right, see you guys later.' I'd be giving up an opportunity of maybe never working with these people again," he added.

Colton Herta previously participated in testing for McLaren in 2022 at the Portimao circuit and was heavily linked with joining the then-Alfa Romeo team. However, a deal to join the Swiss-based outfit fell through, and Herta continued racing in IndyCar.

Colton Herta does not have the required 40 points to earn a super license and drive in F1. However, a top-five finish in the current IndyCar season would secure him just enough points to obtain the license.

Colton Herta tipped to end Alex Palou’s dominance

Colton Herta during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Image: Getty

Colton Herta has been tipped to end Alex Palou’s dominant reign in the IndyCar Series title race. The Andretti Global driver finished second in the 2024 Drivers' Championship standings, posting nearly identical numbers to Palou. However, the Chip Ganassi driver clinched the title due to having three more top-10 finishes.

Herta is believed to be determined to finally bring an IndyCar Series title to Andretti - a feat no driver has achieved since 2012. However, the American’s 2025 season has not gotten off to an ideal start, as he could only manage a 15th-place finish at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old, now in his eighth IndyCar season, remains focused on disrupting the established championship order, dominated by Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing in recent years.

Herta will hope to secure victory as the IndyCar grid heads to Barber Motorsports Park for the Grand Prix of Alabama, the next round of the 2025 season.

Alex Palou's dominance has seen him clinch the IndyCar drivers' title three times in the last four seasons. The Barcelona-born racer is aiming to match Dario Franchitti's record of three consecutive IndyCar championships.

