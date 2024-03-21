“It’s time to jump in the car and see how I feel”: Carlos Sainz on his comeback at Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claimed that he was looking forward to racing at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Spaniard missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis, for which, he later underwent surgery.

Ferrari later confirmed that Sainz was expected to compete at the Australian Grand Prix.

"Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car, having had to miss Jeddah with appendicitis and he and team-mate Charles Leclerc will most likely be fighting at the front of the field, as they have done in the first two rounds," Ferrari stated on their official website.

Speaking with Formula1.com, Carlos Sainz confirmed that he would get a full read on his fitness after he 'jumps in the car' on Friday. He said:

“I’ll let you know tomorrow when I get back in the car and the G-forces throw me around a bit. But I feel ready. I’ve done as much as possible to recover and you cannot imagine the effort and logistics that I have done to be fit for this race.

"Progress, I’m very happy with the progress I’ve made and now, as I said, it’s time to jump in the car and see how I feel.”

Carlos Sainz previews the Australian GP after his appendix surgery

Carlos Sainz stated that he wasn't 'stupid' and would not make his situation worse if he felt pain in the car but pointed out that his 'movement and exercises' have indicated that he was ready to race in Melbourne.

As per Autosport, the Ferrari driver said that he would be the first to admit if he needed more recovery time away from the car:

“First of all just by seeing me move and the exercises that I'm doing in the gym and everything this tells me I'm fit to jump in the car tomorrow and try.

"But obviously, I'm not stupid, and if I don't feel good tomorrow, I will be the first one to raise my hand and say that I need another two weeks until the next race."

Carlos Sainz admitted that "the first week was tough, a lot of time in bed and recovering" but stated that things got better for him in the second week. It will be fascinating to see if his lack of potential full fitness hinders the Italian team in their quest to close the gap to Red Bull in Melbourne as he once again partners Charles Leclerc.

The team has kept last race's super-sub Oliver Bearman on standby as a replacement for the Spanish driver.