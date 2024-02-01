"Time to stop attending F1 races in the US" - Liberty media rejecting Andretti's application leads to fans calling for boycott of races in the country

F1 owners Liberty Media and the FOM (Formula One Management) recently rejected Andretti's request to join the sport in 2025. The news shook the sport's fanbase as many were waiting for a brand new 11th team on the grid.

With F1's popularity growing exponentially in the US, many have questioned why the sport has rejected a completely US-based team. To protest against the FOM, many fans have raised their voices on social media and called for boycotting US races as well.

Many in the fanbase claimed that F1 is only adding more races in the US to squeeze money out of the event. On the other hand, some were simply confused about why the sport wants more races in the US but do not want to allow Andretti to join.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans on X (formerly Twitter):

"It’s time to stop attending F1 races in the US until this decision is reversed," one fan wrote.

"I can’t even comprehend just how scared a RACING SERIES is of new competition. And the stench of elitism is so strong with F1 leadership that they just want race fees from the three US races, but a full-time, fully-US presence on the grid is too much…," another fan tweeted.

"Definitely boycott all US #F1 2024 races," another fan opined.

Currently, F1 hosts three races in the US in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. Miami was added to the calendar in 2022, while Las Vegas was added in 2023. Recent rumors suggest that Chicago could also host a street race in the future.

F1 believes Andretti's team won't be competitive enough

In an official statement from F1, the sport stated that they did not feel Andretti's team would bring value to the Championship and would not be competitive enough. They added that their research suggested that the sport would bring value to the American brand rather than the other way around.

"Our assessment process has established that the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the Championship. The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the Applicant would be a competitive participant," the statement read.

It added:

"While the Andretti name carries some recognition for F1 fans, our research indicates that F1 would bring value to the Andretti brand rather than the other way around."

With the new American team being rejected, it's worth noting that there are no new aspiring entrants close to joining the single-seater racing series for now.