"It's as if they're trying to not win": Jacques Villeneuve blasts McLaren's strategy for Lando Norris against Max Verstappen

McLaren's strategy to give Lando Norris a chance to fight against Max Verstappen for the race lead was not appreciated by Jacques Villeneuve. The ex-F1 champion deemed the Woking-based squad's strategy as poor and claimed that they are not trying to win the race.

The top three for the Japanese Grand Prix stayed the same at the race start as all three drivers made it clear of each other to turn 1. With Verstappen having the clean air, the papaya duo was unable to get in close contention of the race lead and stayed at a constant one to two second interval from the Dutchman.

This made the strategic call even more crucial as it appeared as the only way the McLaren drivers could jibe back at the reigning world champion. McLaren began by pitting Oscar Piastri on lap 21, which would help the Aussie defend his position from George Russell and possibly get an undercut at the frontrunners.

However, the team decided to call in Norris on the very next lap, causing Villeneuve to lament the papaya squad's strategic calls at the Japanese Grand Prix. McLaren had two cars at the forefront and could have utilized the Briton to get onboard a strategic gamble, as the Canadian said while commentating for Sky Sports F1 on lap 27:

"Why, why would you stop [Lando] Norris when your teammate has already stopped? Why won't you take a gamble? You have two drivers out there. It sounds as if they are trying to not win. You need a winning attitude when you want to win."

Lando Norris had Max Verstappen for company in the pitlane as they both pitted on lap 22.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen had a close call in the pitlane

Lando Norris (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the post-qualifying press conference for the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

With the two title challengers starting in the front row and eventually pitting on the same lap, chaos was bound to break out. Max Verstappen suffered a slow stop at his first pit stop, which gave McLaren a chance to push Norris back into lead contention.

Lando Norris then merged into the fast lane with the Red Bull driver alongside him, but he did not back off and went onto the grass, losing a considerable amount of time. He then delivered a fired-up message on the radio and said:

"He forced me off."

However, Verstappen stayed off from claiming any responsibility for Norris being forced off the track and said:

"He drove himself into the grass."

Despite Verstappen's stance, Lando Norris continued his charge of strong words at the Dutchman and said:

"He saw me alongside. I was easily alongside."

As it stands, on lap 44, the top six from the race start are in the same positions, but a change in the pecking order can be expected in the following few laps.

