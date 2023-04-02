“It’s so unfair. It’s impossible”: Carlos Sainz’s angry rant after being informed of a 5-second penalty in the ending stages of F1 Australian GP

"It's so unfair. It's impossible," Carlos Sainz said after learning of a 5-second penalty in the final phase of the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz was on route to finish fourth in the Australian GP until he collided with Fernando Alonso at the start of a three-lap shootout following a red flag. However, during the third grid start of the day, Sainz triggered dramatic scenes in which both Alpine drivers collided and retired.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari | Carlos Sainz radio after being given the penalty: | Carlos Sainz radio after being given the penalty: 📻 | Carlos Sainz radio after being given the penalty: https://t.co/mTswCna5Mf

Once it was confirmed that the remaining drivers would complete the last lap behind the safety car, Ferrari were informed that their driver would be penalized by five seconds for causing a collison with the Aston Martin of Alonso.

Sainz said over his radio:

"No, it cannot be. Do I deserve to be out of the points? No. It's unacceptable. Tell them, it's unacceptable. They need to wait until the race is finished and discuss it with me."

Carlos Sainz fell to 12th when his penalty was imposed because the field was crowded when he took the checkered flag.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Carlos Sainz: "I prefer not to talk right now. I am too disappointed and I might say the wrong things. It's the most unfair penalty I have seen in my whole life. We are going to the stewards now and I'll come back to you guys. I can not do it." Carlos Sainz: "I prefer not to talk right now. I am too disappointed and I might say the wrong things. It's the most unfair penalty I have seen in my whole life. We are going to the stewards now and I'll come back to you guys. I can not do it."

Sainz said during the post-race interview:

"I just needed to come to the TV pen because if I didn’t come, they’d put me another penalty. Sorry, I prefer not to talk. I’ll come back later after going to the stewards."

After Sainz's penalty, Ferrari exits Melbourne with no points, while teammate Charles Leclerc was forced to retire on the first lap after colliding with Lance Stroll.

Carlos Sainz with a penalty and Charles Leclerc DNF, Ferrari scores zero points in Melbourne

After a collision with Lance Stroll on lap 1, Charles Leclerc described the start of his 2023 Formula One season as the "worst ever." Leclerc's only finish in the year's first three Formula One races has been seventh place in the Saudi Arabian GP, where he was constrained by having to start 12th due to a 10-place penalty for altering engine components following his Bahrain GP failure.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



Unlucky race for



#AusGP A great fighting spirit by @Carlossainz55 from P11 to P4, but he finished in a heartbreaking P12 after he received a 5 second time penalty causing a collision with ALO.Unlucky race for @Charles_Leclerc A great fighting spirit by @Carlossainz55 from P11 to P4, but he finished in a heartbreaking P12 after he received a 5 second time penalty causing a collision with ALO. Unlucky race for @Charles_Leclerc 😢#AusGP https://t.co/4mcuciog49

To make matters even worse for Ferrari, they will be leaving Melbourne with zero points in the bag. Carlos Sainz was penalized for his part in the pandemonium of the virtually worthless late-race red flag restart, in which he tagged the right rear of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin going off of Turn 1.

This transpired when Lewis Hamilton pushed Alonso to the left on the approach to the last circuit, and Sainz - who had battled off Pierre Gasly under braking - ended up taping Aston Martin into a spin, with Alonso making minor contact with the barriers.

This is a weekend that Ferrari would like to forget. They are now fourth on the constructors with 26 points. Carlos Sainz scored 20 points and Charles Leclerc has six points to his name.

Poll : 0 votes