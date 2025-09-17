"It scares me": Isack Hadjar admits fear of teaming up with Max Verstappen as Red Bull switch looms

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar has shared his honest thoughts on potentially becoming Max Verstappen's teammate in the future, claiming that such an opportunity would scare him and excite him in equal measure. The Frenchman has been rumoured to join Red Bull in 2026 after impressing in his rookie F1 season at the sister team.

Ad

Isack Hadjar was already highly rated within the Red Bull Racing setup and did his reputation no harm by finishing runner-up in the 2024 F2 standings, having won four races. He was instantly given a promotion to F1 at the junior Racing Bulls team.

The 20-year-old has impressed significantly this year, having secured seven top-10 finishes, including a first F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. He is now reportedly the favourite to take the Red Bull seat next to Max Verstappen in 2026.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with Canal+, the French/Algerian driver shared his candid thoughts about potentially teaming up with Verstappen in the future.

"For me, [partnering Verstappen] scares me, but it also excites me like crazy," said Hadjar.

"Seeing myself team up with Max? Of course! And what a line-up," he also added.

If the move does happen, Hadjar will be replacing his old RB teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, at the senior team. The Japanese driver has become only the latest Red Bull junior to struggle immensely as Max Verstappen's teammate at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Ad

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have previously failed in the same role. More recently, Liam Lawson was also demoted back to RB after just two races at the senior team at the start of this year. The Kiwi driver has once again found his feet at the junior team.

Now, Tsunoda could well be on his way out to make space for Hadjar. With talks of Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad being promoted to RB for next year, Tsunoda could well find himself without an F1 seat at all in 2026.

Ad

"I have the same chances as him": Isack Hadjar on potentially going up against Max Verstappen

Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen after the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned interview, Isack Hadjar also explained how he views a potential opportunity to go up against Max Verstappen in the future. The driver shared that he would love to be in the car next to "the best driver in the world".

Ad

Hadjar explained how he would have the opportunity to compare himself to the 4x world champion in a car identical to his.

"You give me the same car as the best driver in the world, and he's right next to me. I have the opportunity to compare myself to him, and I have the same chances as him," Hadjar explained.

Hadjar spoke very openly about potentially joining forces with Verstappen in the future during the aforementioned interview, but no official statements about such a move have yet been made. The driver also claimed that a move like this would be part of a natural trajectory for him as a Red Bull junior.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More