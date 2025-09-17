"It scares me": Isack Hadjar admits fear of teaming up with Max Verstappen as Red Bull switch looms

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar has shared his honest thoughts on potentially becoming Max Verstappen's teammate in the future, claiming that such an opportunity would scare him and excite him in equal measure. The Frenchman has been rumoured to join Red Bull in 2026 after impressing in his rookie F1 season at the sister team.
Isack Hadjar was already highly rated within the Red Bull Racing setup and did his reputation no harm by finishing runner-up in the 2024 F2 standings, having won four races. He was instantly given a promotion to F1 at the junior Racing Bulls team.
The 20-year-old has impressed significantly this year, having secured seven top-10 finishes, including a first F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. He is now reportedly the favourite to take the Red Bull seat next to Max Verstappen in 2026.
In a recent interview with Canal+, the French/Algerian driver shared his candid thoughts about potentially teaming up with Verstappen in the future.
"For me, [partnering Verstappen] scares me, but it also excites me like crazy," said Hadjar.
"Seeing myself team up with Max? Of course! And what a line-up," he also added.
If the move does happen, Hadjar will be replacing his old RB teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, at the senior team. The Japanese driver has become only the latest Red Bull junior to struggle immensely as Max Verstappen's teammate at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have previously failed in the same role. More recently, Liam Lawson was also demoted back to RB after just two races at the senior team at the start of this year. The Kiwi driver has once again found his feet at the junior team.
Now, Tsunoda could well be on his way out to make space for Hadjar. With talks of Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad being promoted to RB for next year, Tsunoda could well find himself without an F1 seat at all in 2026.
"I have the same chances as him": Isack Hadjar on potentially going up against Max Verstappen
In the aforementioned interview, Isack Hadjar also explained how he views a potential opportunity to go up against Max Verstappen in the future. The driver shared that he would love to be in the car next to "the best driver in the world".
Hadjar explained how he would have the opportunity to compare himself to the 4x world champion in a car identical to his.
"You give me the same car as the best driver in the world, and he's right next to me. I have the opportunity to compare myself to him, and I have the same chances as him," Hadjar explained.
Hadjar spoke very openly about potentially joining forces with Verstappen in the future during the aforementioned interview, but no official statements about such a move have yet been made. The driver also claimed that a move like this would be part of a natural trajectory for him as a Red Bull junior.