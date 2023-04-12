"It shows also what a champion we have": 'Incredible' Fernando Alonso praised by Aston Martin boss Mike Krack

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has praised Fernando Alonso for his stellar performances in 2023. The two-time world champion is currently third in the drivers' standings and has appeared on the podium in all three races so far this year.

The Silverstone-based team are off to a flying start in 2023, having produced a car capable of battling with the front runners. Aston Martin has already scored more points in the first three races this year than they did in all of 2022.

Alonso is at the helm of the rejuvenated Aston Martin outfit, having appeared on the podium in every race so far.

Speaking about Fernando Alonso's championship-winning mindset, Krack said:

“But it shows also what a champion we have there. He’s just incredible, [and so is] his consistency. If you look at all the sessions so far throughout the year he has always been there, in every session, in every FP1, FP2, he’s always up there and pushes the maximum all the time.”

The Spaniard is yet to win a race with the British team but will most likely grab any opportunity to take a win if Red Bull, the frontrunners, falter.

Fernando Alonso on his third title hopes

Fernando Alonso has maintained his belief that he can claim his elusive third F1 title. The Spaniard secured two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, toppling Michael Schumacher in the process.

Alonso has made an impressive start to the 2023 season, earning a podium finish in each of the first three races. At 41, he demonstrates his hunger to compete with drivers half his age, skillfully steering his car through each race weekend.

"I'd like to know that, too."



"I'm still fresh, still motivated, still enjoying every single day."



"Of course, a third world championship title is my goal, but at the moment it's all about having a good season."



Despite not winning a world title since 2006, the former Ferrari driver asserts that he remains motivated every day and is actively seeking his third triumph in the sport.

In a recent interview with Bang and Olufsen, Fernando Alonso spoke about his chances of a third title:

"Always! I believe it is possible. That's why I keep racing. Obviously, you know the challenge is big. You know that you need to overcome some difficulties and some tough things that are now on top of the sport. But yeah, I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

Given the Aston Martin driver's recent form, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the two-time world champion in times to come.

