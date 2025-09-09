“It was something mega”: Lewis Hamilton got positively affected by Tifosi faithful as per Ferrari boss

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was visibly downbeat after the last few F1 race weekends, possibly because of the subpar performance. However, Hamilton was back in points at Monza, and Fred Vasseur claimed that the Briton was positively affected by the support from the Tifosi.
Lewis Hamilton has struggled with the SF25 since the start of the year, and the issues became apparent after the Belgian GP rear suspension upgrade. Q3 exit at Spa, poor race pace at Hungary, and the crash at the Dutch GP hit the Ferrari driver like a train. During the post-race interviews, the Briton was seemingly frustrated and upset.
Monza, however, is the home race for Ferrari, with the Tifosi arriving in numbers to showcase their support for the Scuderia. Ferrari isn't just a team, but a religion in Italy. Many Ferrari drivers have hailed the support from Tifosi at Monza, including Charles Leclerc, who expected Lewis Hamilton to be surprised by it ahead of the Briton's first Italian GP in the red.
Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur believes that the support from the Tifosi gave Lewis Hamilton an extra boost ahead of the Italian GP. Detailing the same, he said,
“I think the energy that he received from the Tifosi Wednesday, Thursday in [Milan] was something very special for him. I don't know if it was expected from him or I don't know what he was expecting from this, but it was something mega and I think this gave him an extra boost all over the weekend,” (via F1)
“Even tonight when he went to the fans to say hello and the Tifosi was something mega. I don't know if you underestimate this or not, that we didn't discuss too much about this, but I think, and even for me, each time that I'm going there I'm surprised.”
Lewis Hamilton qualified P5, but started the race in P10 as he carried a 5 place grid drop from the Dutch GP. Nonetheless, the Briton was able to claw his way near the Top 5, battle George Russell for P5, and finished the race in P6.
Lewis Hamilton hails the support from the Tifosi after his first Italian GP in Ferrari colors
Lewis Hamilton has previously raced and won around Monza, but the Briton detailed the support from the Tifosi being a Ferrari driver as “unbelievable”. Neither Charles Leclerc nor Hamilton was able to finish on the podium at the Italian GP, but that didn't stop the love from the Tifosi. Speaking about the same, Hamilton said,
“It’s everything you could ever hope for. Of course, you want to be fighting at the front but it’s unbelievable to just be on the receiving end. It’s Ferrari all the way around the track. You see the pit straight now – it’s as far as the eye can see.” (via F1)
Images and video of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc addressing the Tifosi at Monza were uploaded online, as the drivers waved and signed merchandise for the fans.