  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • "It starts with text, there's dinner involved, and then it ends up in a hotel": James Vowles' hilarious comparison of signing Carlos Sainz to dating

"It starts with text, there's dinner involved, and then it ends up in a hotel": James Vowles' hilarious comparison of signing Carlos Sainz to dating

By Akshita Patel
Modified Mar 08, 2025 11:03 GMT
Carlos Sainz [L] with James Vowles [R] [Image Source: Getty]
Carlos Sainz [L] with James Vowles [R] [Image Source: Getty]

Williams team principal James Vowles compared Carlos Sainz's signing to that of the concept of romantic dating. In the seventh season of Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', Vowles explained that signing a driver begins with text messages before it advances to dinner and then a meeting in a hotel room.

Ad

Sainz agreed to a significant career switch to Williams Racing last year after Scuderia Ferrari replaced him with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. As a free agent, he had limited time and options in hand.

Moreover, after sorting out all opportunities, the Spanish driver joined hands with Williams Racing in what was touted as an unprecedented and shocking move by many pundits.

Meanwhile, Netflix cameras captured the behind-the-scenes footage of Sainz's rendezvous with Williams and dedicated episode number 4, titled 'Carlos Signs,' in season seven.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the 22nd minute of the episode, Williams team principal James Vowles shared a hilarious analogy, comparing Carlos Sainz's signing to the concept of real-life dating.

"Signing a driver has some similarities to dating. You start with texts, and then it has dinner involved in it. And then it ends up in a hotel room," Vowles said.

Netflix producers and cameramen burst into laughter, leaving James Vowles embarrassed for a minute. The episode further shows Sainz and his manager having a meeting with Vowles in a hotel room. A frame later, Williams team principal was seen welcoming the Spanish driver into the team in front of the engineers.

Ad

Vowles also said at the end of the episode that Sainz's signing is a perfect step to prove that his team is serious about getting back to the front of the grid and fighting for wins and podiums.

Sainz will make his Williams debut on March 16 with the 2025 Australian Grand Prix scheduled in Melbourne.

Carlos Sainz almost ditched Williams for Alpine

Carlos Sainz [Image Source: Getty]
Carlos Sainz [Image Source: Getty]

In episode four of Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' season seven titled 'Carlos Signs,' Carlos Sainz was seen ditching James Vowles on the contract signing day. Vowles and his team, Williams, waited for him at a hotel with the contract papers, but the Spaniard stood them up.

Ad

Later in the episode, Sainz explained that Alpine's executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, had approached him with an offer, which led to a delay in his decision to sign with Williams.

“Flavio called me. Alpine started to become more appealing since Flavio Briatore arrived to the team. He’s being extremely convincing or extremely insistent in me trying to join the project," Sainz said.

Even Alpine driver Pierre Gasly tried his best to convince Sainz to join his team as he saw massive potential for the future. However, a delay in negotiations and evaluations prompted Carlos Sainz to stick to his initial plan and sign a multi-year deal with Williams.

Quick Links

Edited by Shirsh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी