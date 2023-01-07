"It is time for the next step": Pierre Gasly excited about his debut F1 season with Alpine Racing

Pierre Gasly is enthusiastic about his debut season with the Alpine F1 team for the 2023 season and beyond. The Frenchman believes working with a manufacturer team will be a defining moment for him as a driver.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, the Frenchman said:

“You are a manufacturer. You know you will always get the best material from them. There aren't that many manufacturers in this field. It's the right moment for me as a driver. With the experience gained over the last five years, it is time for the next step. For the next level. It's an incredible story to write together.”

Excited for the new season with a new team, Pierre Gasly believes it is time to write the next chapter of his career. He spent three years with the Red Bull junior team and five years in the Red Bull driver camp.

2023 will be the first season the Frenchman will be independent with a team from his home country. The 29-year-old driver replaced outgoing driver Fernando Alonso, who moved to Aston Martin after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from the sport.

Renault have rebadged themselves as Alpine since the 2021 season. However, their project has not yielded the expected results when it comes to claiming wins and titles.

Trying to understand the goals and approach of his new team, Pierre Gasly said:

“I wanted to know how much Renault is behind this project. You are fully behind. They want Alpine to fight for the top spots. They will do whatever it takes to get to the top. During those conversations, joining them felt like a natural step for me. This is where I want to be, where I want to spend my future.”

Pierre Gasly felt joining Alpine was a natural move for his future

Alpine have always wanted to be front runners. However, their engine reliability and lack of resources like their OEM rivals Ferrari and Mercedes have thwarted their chances of performing at a competitive level.

While they had a decent result in 2021, their 2022 season did not help them beat a struggling Mercedes due to reliability concerns.

Nevertheless, with a fourth place in the standings by the end of the year, they are still keen on moving forward optimistically.

Explaining the move to the French manufacturer, Pierre Gasly said:

He added:

A new chapter will start in 2023 with @AlpineF1Team I am extremely excited to join the team on a multi-year deal and work our way to the top together.

For the first time in its history as a team, Alpine will feature an all-French driver lineup, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Although the former Red Bull driver stagnated in the Red Bull camp, he faces his oldest arch-nemesis in the French team.

The duo have a history of clashes and a complicated relationship, far from the camaraderie he has had with Yuki Tsunoda or other Red Bull teammates. Looking forward to a new chapter, the newly recruited Alpine driver is optimistically keen on maximizing the given opportunity.

