“It was tough for me” - Daniel Ricciardo reveals McLaren stint hurt his confidence, admits being 'recharged' after Red Bull return

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his McLaren stint, stating that his two years with the team hurt his confidence.

Following a two-year stint with Renault, Ricciardo moved to McLaren in 2021, replacing Scuderia Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz. His time with the Woking-based team began on a positive note, as he qualified sixth in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

A collision with Pierre Gasly early in the race saw him lose a considerable amount of downforce due to floor damage to his car. Despite that, Ricciardo finished the race P7.

After that, however, there were multiple downhills for the Australian, with the odd positive result here and there.

While his triumph at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix saw him end McLaren's nine-year wait for a victory in Formula 1, his spell in the team was largely disappointing. In both seasons, he was beaten by his younger teammate Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.

Looking back at his time with McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo admitted that he holds some responsibility for his struggles with the team. He said (via Speedcafe):

“I’ll always take some responsibility or accountability. For many years, I truly believed I was the best, and I am the best in the world, so whatever the situation, I’ll be able to overcome it. And obviously with McLaren it was tough for me to do that.

“So yeah, I was aware that I’m not the perfect driver, I do have weaknesses, so I’ll always hold something on to myself.”

In hindsight, the 33-year-old believes that there were some things he wished he had done differently. He stated:

“Having a bit of a chance to remove myself from it and now looking back on the last two years, I would have done things differently if I had that time again, or maybe ask more questions or been a little bit more demanding.

“But you also live and you learn, so I don’t look back with regret. That was a situation and I got through it.”

After returning to Red Bull Racing as their reserve driver for 2023, Ricciardo said he was initially 'timid' about using the simulator and that it took time to rebuild his confidence.

“And now, getting back into Red Bull, I felt as well I was certainly a little bit… My confidence was probably not what it used to be as well. Even I was a little bit probably timid getting into the simulator, trying to downplay how it was going to go.

“But as the day went on, the more comfortable I felt, and the more it just felt like I was kind of back home in a car that I honestly felt comfortable with. So yeah, let’s say everything felt like it was pretty recharged after that first day.”

“Not at all costs” - Daniel Ricciardo gunning for F1 return, but on his terms

While eager to get back on the F1 grid, Daniel Ricciardo will only do so on certain terms and conditions. Ricciardo wants to return to the sport with a top team rather than fight for the top 10 positions day in and day out with a midfield team.

He said (via The Athletic):

“I want to be back with a top team and a team where I have that confidence back and my mojo. To go back and to maybe put myself in any seat that’s fighting at best for like a top 10, I don’t think it’s going to bring the best out of me.

“I see myself, at least in my head, wanting to be back on the grid. But there’s still some terms and conditions, so to speak. It’s not at all costs.”

With seven drivers out of contract at the end of 2023, Daniel Ricciardo might well have a few options to choose from should he decide on a return to the F1 grid.

