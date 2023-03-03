“It will be absolutely spectacular” - McLaren boss Zak Brown reveals which F1 race he ‘can’t wait’ for

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is looking forward to the Las Vegas Grand Prix this year.

Formula 1 announced last year that Las Vegas has been picked to host a night race on a custom-built street track from 2023. The Las Vegas GP joins the Austin race at the Circuit of the Americas and the Miami Grand Prix to become the third F1 race in the United States of America.

While it was initially announced that Las Vegas has a three-year contract to host an F1 race, recent reports have indicated that the Las Vegas GP will feature on the F1 circuit for at least the next 10 seasons.

McLaren's American boss Brown, in an open letter, expressed his happiness about Formula 1's growth and stated his excitement at the maiden race in Vegas. He said:

"Formula 1 is experiencing truly exciting growth. Promoters are enjoying capacity crowds at their circuits, our global reach has never been bigger and we’re drawing an entirely new generation of fans to our sport, thanks not only to the quality of the on-track action, but to the success of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series."

He added:

"There is a new Hollywood movie featuring Brad Pitt that is set to roll into production later this year, and of course, the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas after a break of 40 years. I can’t wait for a Saturday night grand prix with cars racing at over 200mph on the famous Vegas Strip. It will be absolutely spectacular."

McLaren boss takes fresh swipe at Red Bull and Aston Martin over cost cap breach

In the same letter, McLaren CEO Zak Brown took the opportunity to take shots at Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin over their coast cap breach.

The FIA, global motorsport’s governing body, penalized Red Bull for exceeding F1’s team budget cap during the 2021 season. The team were fined $7 million and given a 10% reduction in Restricted Wind Tunnel Testing and Restricted Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) limits.

Aston Martin were also fined $450,000 for a “procedural breach” of the cost cap.

The 51-year-old had a thinly-veiled message about the issue, writing:

"While it was disappointing to see breaches of the cap last year, everyone involved has learned from the process and it’s important to see the sport is moving forward in this regard. I trust there won’t be a repeat of these financial breaches in 2023."

