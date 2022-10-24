"It will come to us at some stage" - Lewis Hamilton remains optimistic after missing out on 2022 F1 US GP win

Lewis Hamilton remains optimistic about his and Mercedes' chances in the future after his P2 finish in the 2022 F1 United States GP.

The seven-time world champion started in P3 and jumped up to second on the opening lap following Carlos Sainz's early retirement from the race.

A couple of Safety Car periods allowed Lewis Hamilton to close the gap to Max Verstappen. His Mercedes W13, however, simply did not have the pace to take the fight to Red Bull throughout the entire race distance despite their upgrades.

The 37-year-old appeared to have a glimmer of hope when a slow pit stop for Max Verstappen and the Red Bull garage effectively gave him the lead in the race but on older hard tires. It seemed as though a win was on the cards until the reigning world champion charged through the field to retake the lead with four laps to go in the race.

While in conversation with David Coulthard in parc fermé after a gripping battle on-track, Lewis Hamilton lauded the crowd that packed the Circuit of the Americas to the rafters. He said:

"Firstly, I want to give a huge thank you to the crowd here. We have such an amazing crowd. This is the biggest crowd we've had here in the whole time we've been here so, big thank you, everybody."

He then spoke glowingly of his team and all the hard work they have done in what has been a difficult season for the Silver Arrows. Hamilton said:

"Secondly, I want to give a big shoutout to my team. We came here with upgrades. We closed the gap a little bit. We're so, so, close. I did everything I could to try and stay ahead but they were just a little bit too quick today. But, great strategy. Great race by Red Bull and again, my condolences to the team."

When asked to elaborate on the difficulties of driving the W13 around the Circuit of the Americas in the immense heat and gusty winds, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I am shattered. The car was a handful today and it felt amazing for us to be in the lead. That is something we've been working so hard on as a team through the year and I felt so much hope. But it is okay. We'll hold onto that and we'll keep pushing. We'll try and give everything we can in these next three. It will come to us at some stage."

Lewis Hamilton has three races left to try and get a win to keep unique F1 record going

Lewis Hamilton now has three bites of the cherry to try and score his and Mercedes' first win of the season and maintain a unique record.

The Briton has won a race every season he has competed in F1, going all the way back to his debut campaign in 2007 with McLaren.

His last win in the sport came in Jeddah in 2021, in the heat of last season's epic title battle with Max Verstappen, which ended in a heart-breaking manner for the Mercedes man.

The Silver Arrows will now set their sights on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico where they will hope their upgrades can help them inch forward in their quest to get a win in a week.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes