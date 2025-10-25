"It will only get worse tomorrow": Max Verstappen's downbeat reaction to his underwhelming qualifying for the F1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen is not too optimistic about his chances at the Mexico City GP race after he qualified in an underwhelming P5 for the same on Saturday. The driver said he has struggled to find balance or grip in his RB21 so far during the race weekend.

Ad

Verstappen came into the Mexican GP as the most in-form driver, having won four of the last five races, including sprints. The reigning world champion's turn in fortunes has even pushed him into the fight for the drivers' title yet again in the final stages of the 2025 season.

However, with a 40-point gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri and a 26-point gap to Lando Norris, Verstappen knows he needs to be perfect at all times. This has not been the case for him and Red Bull in Mexico.

Ad

Trending

The 28-year-old has struggled in the Mexican GP so far, and has qualified on the third row for the race. After the session on Saturday, Verstappen had a dejected reaction.

"Not a single lap felt good today. There was no balance, no grip either," he said (via Viaplay). "I expect it will only get worse tomorrow."

Max Verstappen added that Red Bull's efforts to address their poor race pace during qualifying runs were a "complete failure" and that nothing that he and the team tried worked.

Ad

The only saving grace for Verstappen from qualifying is that he qualified in front of Oscar Piastri (P8), who has struggled to find good pace in the past three race weekends.

Max Verstappen is not expecting to make a recovery during the Mexican GP

Max Verstappen after qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In another interview, Max Verstappen said he does not expect to make a recovery drive during the Mexican GP on Sunday. The Dutchman remarked that he would need the drivers in front of him to retire to gain any positions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez during the race.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying, Verstappen cut a disappointed figure, as he said:

"There is no real recovery drive when you have no pace. I need people to retire in front of me to get ahead. Every lap that I did this weekend has not been good. Short run or long run, it never felt in the window and that is not gonna suddenly change tomorrow for the better."

Ad

Despite his underwhelming showing in qualifying, Verstappen is in a good position to make up a few more points on the championship leader, Oscar Piastri, who starts from P7.

However, Lando Norris could well become the new championship leader post the race in Mexico, as he secured the pole position on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More