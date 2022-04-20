"It will be a little bit too optimistic" - Alpine's Fernando Alonso calls it 'difficult' to match Ferrari's pace

Fernando Alonso doesn't expect Alpine to close the gap to Ferrari this weekend. Alpine looked very impressive in the hands of the Spaniard at the Australian GP before reliability issues hampered his run.

Despite that, Alonso is quite pragmatic when it comes to expectations from the team, especially compared to a runaway leader like Ferrari. The Spaniard feels that the Italian team holds an advantage of close to a second over Alpine in qualifying and that kind of gap cannot be bridged overnight. Speaking to the media, the Alpine driver said:

“To match the Ferrari pace, I think it’s going to be difficult because obviously, we are eight-tenths, or one second behind at the moment, looking at the first two races in qualifying performance. To close that gap, it will be a little bit too optimistic – but let’s see. We need to keep working, and it’s so early days on these cars, that you may find something much bigger than what you thought at the beginning, when you test it on the wind tunnel, and maybe you make a huge step.”

Fernando Alonso seemed destined for a very impressive result in the Australian GP when all of a sudden his car suffered from hydraulic issues on his first lap in Q3. That forced the Spaniard to start the race in 10th place. Alonso suffered from the unfortunate timing of the safety car in the race and ended up finishing outside the points.

Fernando Alonso has only two points to his name this season

Fernando Alonso's 2022 F1 season is a cruel example of a scenario where the points standings don't match the level of performance on display. The Spaniard has only 2 points to his name compared to the 20 points scored by his teammate Esteban Ocon.

Those 2 points, however, are not a true reflection of the Spaniard's level of performance this season. He might have been fairly beaten by Ocon in Bahrain but in the next two races, Alonso had the handle on his teammate. If it was not for the reliability issue in Saudi Arabia or the hydraulics failure in Australia, the points standings would have been quite different.

The Spaniard will be looking to make a strong comeback at the Imola GP and will be one of the drivers that is worth keeping an eye on.

