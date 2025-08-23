“It was the worst time of my life": When Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, opened up on the Brit parting ways with him as his manager

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, is one of the most well-known personalities around the F1 Paddock. The sacrifices he made early in his life to be able to afford his son's dream of racing in the sport are widely popular, and he is immensely respected for it.

Anthony Hamilton did not come from a rich family. But when he realized what his son was capable of achieving in racing, he worked multiple jobs to earn enough money and get him into racing. When Lewis Hamilton finally made it to professional racing, Anthony took up yet another job, as his manager.

Hamilton's father worked with him as his manager through his early days of racing till 2010. However, Lewis then asked his father that he did not want him as his manager anymore. The two were not in contact for quite some time after that. Anthony Hamilton once reminisced that it was a difficult time for him.

"It was the worst time of my life," he said (via BBC Sport). "It’s difficult to explain it. I think I probably was too much of an ogre. It was, ‘Lewis, do this, do that.’ And it was, ‘Come on, Dad, I’m a grown man.'"

He further added that this was the first time that Lewis Hamilton had rebelled about the whole idea of him being his manager.

"That’s probably when he rebelled," he added. "He didn’t do it when he was 15. He did it when he was a world champion and it was all my fault because as a parent I forgot how to let go. And Lewis said, ‘Do you know what, Dad? I have to go and do my own thing.’"

The father-son duo eventually got back together later, as Anthony joined his son in winning six more World Championships with Mercedes, standing with the legends of the sport. Anthony Hamilton is still spotted in the Paddock during all the race weekends, albeit at Ferrari now.

Toto Wolff comments on Lewis Hamilton's form at Ferrari

Hamilton moved to the Italian outfit this season; however, his performance has been rather uncompetitive. He has witnessed two P4s as best finishes so far, but has mostly struggled with the car.

He was expected to face some adaptability issues, but there has been little to no improvement in his overall performance this season. His former boss, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, recently commented on his situation. Wolff mentioned that Lewis Hamilton fails to perform when his car does not give him the "right feedback."

"I think if he has the car underneath him, and has the confidence in that it does what he wants, then yes," Wolff said (via RacingNews365). "If he has a car that is not giving him the feedback that he wants, like the Mercedes of the last few years, and what seems to be the Ferrari [this year], then not."

Wolff, however, is still confident that Lewis Hamilton would make a comeback.

"But if you’re asking me whether he still has it, he definitely has."

Although Ferrari still stands in the second place in the Constructors' Championship this season, Hamilton would have to start pushing his result and clinch a few podiums. Mercedes is chasing the runner-up spot, narrowing the gap with every passing race.

