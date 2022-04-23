"It would be wrong to write this season off" - Sebastian Vettel hopeful of Aston Martin despite 2022 not being 'the year everyone in the team hoped for'

Sebastian Vettel does not think it makes too much sense to write off Aston Martin's 2022 F1 season already. The team has had a horrendous start to the season and is at the bottom of the championship table right now, even behind Williams. It has faced severe struggles with porpoising due to which it has been unable to unlock the car's potential.

Having said that, Sebastian Vettel alluded that it was still early days to do something as drastic as that. He said:

“Obviously, it’s not the year that everyone in the team hoped for, at least the start of the season, but I think it would be bad to write it off already. It’s only race three, it’s new regulations, there are so many things we are currently struggling with when it comes to performance with our car, extracting the performance. I think others have the same or similar problems.”

The German, however, expressed optimism in his team's abilities, saying:

“So lots of things that we can still understand and learn and the next weeks and months will be very important to set the direction for this year, but also for learning and knowing what to do in the next three, four years.”

I've had only one race this season: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel also touched on one crucial aspect that everyone seems to be missing: the German has had just one race weekend under his belt. While he could not participate in the first two races, his third race was beset with far too many issues, finally seeing him crash out of the race.

The four-time world champion said:

“It’s just started. I only had one race and didn’t even finish that race. So plenty of things we can still improve and learn, and then in a couple of weeks and months, I think we are in a better place to judge where we really are. Because the spirit is good the team is you know willing to very willing to be at the front at the minute we’re not it’s not a secret. But lots of work going in.”

Vettel did mount a comeback of sorts in the Imola GP in Friday's qualifying. The German dragged the Aston Martin to unprecedented heights as the team made its first Q3 appearance. Vettel did seem to have the hang of the balance of the car from FP1 onwards, where he was setting competitive times in the wets. The German took that form straight to qualifying and will start the race in P9.

Edited by Anurag C