Italian media reports Adrian Newey is close to joining Ferrari after giving the Red Bull chief a lucrative offer

Hours after reports from various media sites confirming Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull at the end of the season, new reports emerged suggesting that the British engineer is set to choose Scuderia Ferrari as his next destination.

Having won 12 F1 Constructors' Championships and 13 Drivers' Championships, Newey has cemented his legacy as one of, if not the, greatest engineers Formula 1 has ever seen. The 65-year-old has tasted success across multiple outfits, including McLaren and Williams, and has spent nearly two decades of his career designing vehicles for Red Bull Racing.

However, amidst the chaotic season the 2024 F1 campaign has been so far, reports emerged from prominent sources such as BBC, suggesting that Newey is eyeing a move away from the Austrian outfit, which he joined in 2006. Citing internal political instability and power struggle as the reason, it has been reported that Adrian Newey wishes to move out from Milton Keynes at the end of the season.

While three teams — Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari — emerged as initial destinations for the 65-year-old, numerous reports have confirmed that Newey is eyeing Ferrari as his next home in 2025.

Italian outlet Formula Passion has reported that Ferrari, at the time of writing, is engaged in advanced contractual negotiations with the Red Bull chief technical officer. Adrian Newey is reported to have been offered the role of technical supervisor or super-consultant by the Maranello-based team.

Will Adrian Newey's move to Ferrari prove to be a game-changer in the F1 landscape?

The Italian F1 royalty has been a shadow of its former self over the last decade. Having last won the Drivers' Championship in 2007 (Kimi Raikkonen) and the Constructors' title in 2008, Ferrari's struggle for glory has been well-documented.

While the current Red Bull machinery, the RB20, designed by Adrian Newey himself, appears to be virtually unbeatable, the Briton's departure could very well shift the power dynamics in Formula 1. With seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton set to part ways with Mercedes at the end of the season to join Ferrari, Newey's arrival in Italy might just boost the Prancing Horse's shot at championship gold.

Moreover, Adrian Newey's departure might add fuel to the chaos that has been brewing inside the Red Bull Racing organization. With the drama surrounding Christian Horner and the allegations of inappropriate behavior that were levied upon him by a female employee, the team's pre-season was already marred with controversy and bad press.

At the time of writing, Red Bull lead the F1 Constructors' standings. Star driver and reigning three-time F1 Drivers' champion Max Verstappen has won four out of five races so far in the season, propelling both himself and his team to the top of their respective F1 standings.