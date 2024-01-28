Italian media reports Charles Leclerc receiving a major bump in salary with his new contract

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is reportedly getting a major bump in his salary after signing a new long-term deal with the Italian team.

The Monegasque driver recently signed a new contract with the Scuderia, tying him down until the end of the 2028 season. His current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season and saw him earning around $24 million as a base salary.

However, as per Corriere della Serra, his new contract will be effective from this year onward and will see him earn just over $30 million, plus bonuses. If he stays with Ferrari till 2028, these figures might go up to $50 million in just base salary excluding race win and possible championship bonuses.

Charles Leclerc speaks about his new deal with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has said that he was "pleased" to be racing with Ferrai for several more years to come at the pinnacle of motorsport. The Monegasque driver said that the Prancing Horse is the team of his "dreams."

He said (via Motorsport.com):

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Sainte Devote Corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

Charles Leclerc spoke about his racing journey with Ferrari and added:

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

"My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

It will be interesting to see if Charles Leclerc can finally secure the elusive title with Ferrari that both parties have desired since the beginning of their time together in 2019.

All the pressure lies with the Italian team as they have to provide a championship-challenging car to their star driver or risk losing him in a couple of seasons, given his breakaway clause at the end of 2026.