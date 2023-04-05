Italian police make 4 arrests related to Charles Leclerc’s $2.20 million worth of watch-theft last season

Four suspects have been detained in Italy in connection with the theft of an expensive watch from Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc last year. During a raid on one of the suspects' homes, police discovered two "valuable watches, the origin of which will be investigated further," according to a statement.

Last April, Leclerc's rare Richard Mille watch was taken off his wrist in the Italian coastal city of Viareggio. The crime occurred when two men wearing motorcycle helmets approached the driver and requested for a selfie.

Richard Mille RM 67-02 is the watch in question. It was taken from Leclerc as he was taking selfies with fans in Viareggio, Tuscany, in April of this year, right before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Someone managed to get rid of Leclerc's watch and flee into the night before being captured.

According to Corriere Del Mezzogiorno and Il Mattino, police were able to find clues on the watch. The watch ended up in Naples, Italy, where the burglars were stationed, according to officials.

According to police, three criminals attempted to sell the watch to a dealer of stolen luxury items in Naples, located between Cavone and the Spanish Quarters. There was, however, a snag, as the RM 67-02 was no ordinary watch, instead, it was a Richard Mille limited edition with Charles Leclerc's signature imprinted on the body.

Italian police released footage of Charles Leclerc chasing after the criminals in his Ferrari 488 Pista.

Arma dei Carabinieri @_Carabinieri_ Da Napoli alla Versilia per rapinare orologi di pregio: i #Carabinieri arrestano 4 persone. Tra gli episodi documentati, la rapina di un prezioso orologio compiuta ai danni del pilota Charles Leclerc -> carabinieri.it/in-vostro-aiut… Da Napoli alla Versilia per rapinare orologi di pregio: i #Carabinieri arrestano 4 persone. Tra gli episodi documentati, la rapina di un prezioso orologio compiuta ai danni del pilota Charles Leclerc -> carabinieri.it/in-vostro-aiut… https://t.co/0wAIIuPFm1

According to an investigation source, it is not yet feasible to determine if any of the watches discovered was the one taken from Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc is disappointed with his "worst ever start" to an F1 season, with a DNF in Melbourne

During the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, as Leclerc attempted to pass the Aston Martin on the outside of Turn 3, he collided with Lance Stroll and was forced off the track. The Monegasque was beached in the outside gravel trap, effectively ending his race after only three turns.

Leclerc's second retirement in three Grands Prixes leaves him with just six points. He retired in Bahrain due to power unit issues, which resulted in a grid penalty in Saudi Arabia, where he was unable to finish better than seventh. Charles Leclerc said:

"I'm frustrated, obviously it's the worst ever start of the season, I mean, only six points, so it's frustrating."

While 2022 was a difficult season for Ferrari, Leclerc began it brightly with two victories and a second place in the corresponding trio of races. Yet this season couldn't have been more different, with Leclerc sitting in 10th place following his single finish in Jeddah, collecting by far the lowest total of his five Ferrari season starts.

