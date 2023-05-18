'Its a kind of a religion' - Ferrari's popularity and following in Italy dissected

Italian F1 journalist Roberto Chinchero recently highlighted how Ferrari is kind of a religion in Italy. Ever since the late Enzo Ferrari created the company and the F1 team, it has been the most famous automobile brand, not only in its home country but in the entire world. The people of Italy love the company and the team so much that it is somewhat of a religion.

Speaking to the F1 Nation, Chinchero explained how the younger generation is interested in the Italian's story and how he created the automobile giant. He said:

"I think that it's enough, the name Enzo Ferrari in Italy. As you said, is a kind of religion, you know. Of course, every time there is a new generation, you need to watch something in terms of success on track. Because, of course, it's not enough, the history, but history is very important."

"I think I'm surprised sometimes when I meet very young people — I mean 18, 20-year-old guys, they ask me about Enzo Ferrari," he added. "I say, 'I did not meet Enzo Ferrari, but where did your curiosity come from?' 'I read some books, I've seen the video' I've said that now there are a lot of videos around, a lot of documentaries."

Roberto Chinchero also mentioned how the Italian car manufacturer was considered to be one of the biggest brands based on a worldwide statistic that came out a few months ago.

He further explained how the brand continues to flourish in popularity since the younger generation also supports it in F1. Chinchero concluded:

"I remember some months ago there was a worldwide statistic about the biggest brand in the world now. So there were a lot of big brands, and Ferrari is still there. That helps to bring out the curiosity of the young people. So Ferrari is there; it's one of the top brands in the world, one of the top five."

Enzo Ferrari's son urges the team to place trust in Frederic Vasseur

Piero Ferrari, Enzo Ferrari's second and only living son, recently extended support towards new team principal Frederic Vasseur. He also stressed that everyone should give the Frenchman some time to steer the Italian team back to the top.

Piero told AutoSprint:

"We have to give him time to get his hands into problems. He is a person who knows racing well, has been in the environment for years, deserves trust. We need people from different experiences. If we go back in history, when we made real changes in the organization, introducing staff from other teams, the results were seen. We are good at doing certain things, but for others we need specialists who must be taken from outside".

The Prancing Horse is currently in fourth place with only 78 points under its belt. They need to work extremely hard to fight other top teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin and at least try to close the gap to Red Bull.

Poll : 0 votes