“It’s all top-secret stuff!”: Lewis Hamilton when asked about his visit to Brackley and Mercedes’ progress

Lewis Hamilton refused to elaborate on the development that Mercedes has been making in the factory, stating that it is 'secret stuff' that the team has been working on.

Mercedes has been trying to get back to the competitiveness they had earlier, but it seems as if they have lagged behind in their development pace. Despite scoring a number of podiums earlier in the season, they are now under threat from Ferrari in the Constructors' standings. There has also been a considerable change in the pace of the latter.

Coming into Qatar, there are expectations that the Brackley-based outfit would be a little more competitive. When Lewis Hamilton was asked by SkySports about the progress made back in the factory, he mentioned that he couldn't reveal it.

"I can't tell you, it's all top secret stuff."

He then added that there are new things that are constantly being checked and tried on the car, and sufficient work has been going on in the wind tunnel as well.

"Firstly, I'm not an aerodynamicist. But when you go into the wind tunnel, it's mega exciting. No matter what point of the year you go in, there's new bits coming. There's bits in the pipeline. There's stuff being tried all the time."

Lewis Hamilton talks about Mercedes' dissatisfaction with their pace

Mercedes enjoyed a long spell of domination for almost eight years in Formula 1, but after losing out to Max Verstappen in the 2021 season, their pace has deteriorated. Strong competitors for second place this season, they have been trying to make up for it since. Lewis Hamilton mentioned how hard the team has been working, saying:

"Everyone's unhappy with where we are and been for the past couple of years. I know they are hungry and that, for me, I know they are chasing and doing absolutely everything they can. I'm then able to bring that into the weekend."

With Aston Martin's pace wearing off over the progressing season, Ferrari and Mercedes have closed themselves up in a very tight battle. The drivers constantly battle each other during races and Qatar will be another interesting weekend to note. Lewis Hamilton also said that he is unsure how the pace of the car will look with the upgrades that are installed.

"No matter what shape it's looking like, I can't say (if) it's going to be fast. It's the work those guys are doing and they know what they are doing. I have 100% faith in them that they will pull it together."