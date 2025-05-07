Jack Doohan breaks silence after being replaced by Franco Colapinto at Alpine 

Alpine Racing have pulled the plug on Jack Doohan, as he has been replaced by Franco Colapinto with immediate effect. Reflecting on his journey in the season so far, Doohan said he was gutted to lose his seat but appreciated the team for helping him fulfill his dream to race in F1.

Doohan, a promising rookie, replaced Esteban Ocon in Alpine at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He was signed as Pierre Gasly's teammate for the 2025 season. However, with Colapinto waiting in the wings as a reserve driver, the Aussie's time to prove himself was limited.

Moreover, he struggled just like any other rookie on the grid. Apart from crashes in Australia, Japan (FP1), and Miami, Doohan received penalties in the Chinese Grand Prix and sprint race.

With zero points scored in six races, Alpine ran out of patience and decided to replace him with Franco Colapinto ahead of the Imola Grand Prix. Jack Doohan, however, will still remain associated with Alpine as a reserve driver.

In his first statement following the exit, Doohan said:

"I am very proud to have achieved my lifelong ambition to be a professional Formula One driver, and I will forever be grateful to the team for helping me achieve this dream. Obviously, this latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, naturally I want to be racing. That said, I appreciate the team’s trust and commitment.

"We have long-term goals as a team to achieve, and I will continue to give my maximum effort in any way I can to help achieve those. For now, I will keep my head down, keep working hard, watch with interest the next five races, and keep chasing my own personal goals."

Interestingly, Colapinto's future at Alpine is also uncertain, as he has been handed a five-race contract. If he fails to deliver, the French team is unlikely to retain him until the end of the season.

Alpine's team principal resigns moments before Jack Doohan's exit

Jack Doohan [L] with Oliver Oakes [R] at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Amid a difficult start to the 2025 season, Alpine is struggling to keep their house together. On May 6, team principal Oliver Oakes resigned from his position effective immediately, with the executive advisor, Flavio Briatore, taking over his responsibilities momentarily.

A few hours later, Alpine replaced Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto. The timing raised speculations of the two events being connected in some capacity. Oakes said on record that he is happy with Doohan's performance and backed him wholeheartedly.

However, Alpine refused to comment any further on the matter other than the fact that they've accepted Oakes' resignation. The next five races are again crucial for the French-based outfit, as Colapinto has until the British GP to prove his worth.

