Jack Doohan health update issued after his 300kph Alpine-wrecking crash

Alpine driver Jack Doohan had a terrible crash during the FP2 session of the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. He lost control and hit the barriers at the speed of 300 kph but fortunately avoided any concussion or serious injuries.

Ad

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix kicked off on April 4 at the Suzuka International Circuit. In FP1, many rookies participated as FIA guidelines mandate teams to allow certain practice time to rookies throughout the season.

Meanwhile, in FP2, Doohan suffered a serious crash, causing a red flag. 10 minutes into the session, the Australian driver was pushing on his out outlap but suddenly lost control of his Alpine car on turn 1.

He was driving at a speed of 300 kph when his car spun and hit the barriers, damaging the car's tires, rear wing, and many parts of the outer body. However, Doohan didn't sustain any injuries and walked out of the cockpit unhurt.

Ad

Trending

After the session, F1 analyst Ted Kravitz shared an update on Jack Doohan's health. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"He (Jack Doohan) is OK. He spent a bit of time at the medical center and wanted to check his physical body and whether he suffered a concussion. The team has confirmed to me there was no concussion suffered. They confirmed the accident was at 300 kph, which is 185mph, and are checking the data to see if anything was wrong with the car. Inconclusive at the moment. It was Doohan's second push lap. He didn't do FP1 because Ryo Hirakawa drove the car."

Ad

The FP2 session was pretty eventful and chaotic as two more red flags halted the session after Doohan's crash. First, Fernando Alonso lost traction and got stuck in the gravel. Moreover, the grass across the track suddenly caught fire as FIA halted the session for the marshals to douse the fire.

Jacques Villeneuve links Jack Doohan's crash to Alpine rumors

Jack Doohan crash at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Practice - Source: Getty

Jack Doohan had a horrific crash in FP2 of the Japanese Prix. However, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested a theory, saying Doohan's drive was desperate as he reportedly fears getting sacked by Alpine.

Ad

According to rumors, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has been putting pressure on Doohan to perform or else he will be replaced by reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

Speaking to Plant F1, Villeneuve said:

“He’s (Doohan) known before the first race that he probably would not finish this season. He’s been put under tremendous pressure by Flavio [Briatore] mainly, with Colapinto there in the wing, and the writing was on the wall. And his driving has been one of desperation, having to prove that he’s at least better than [Pierre] Gasly, so they should keep him. And when the driver is in that situation, even psychologically, the driving will not be natural, and small mistakes will start happening.”

Jack Doohan hasn't had the best start to the season as he is yet to score a point after crashing in Australia and finishing P13 in China. Alpine are currently at the bottom of the constructors championship standings with zero points in two races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback