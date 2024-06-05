Jack Doohan set to replace Esteban Ocon at the 2024 F1 Canadian GP FP1

Jack Doohan is set to replace Esteban Ocon at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix. Doohan, who is currently the reserve driver for Alpine, is reported to drive Ocon's A524 on Friday's first practice session.

The above-mentioned announcement comes days after the French team announced that they will part ways with Ocon at the end of this season. With that said Doohan's FP1 chance at Montreal could be the need of the hour as the former looks to push for Ocon's seat at Enstone.

However, Ocon's departure has nothing to do with Alpine bringing in Doohan to give the latter more track time. According to the sport's current regulations, every Formula 1 team must run a rookie (a driver with less than two GP starts) in two FP1 sessions each year.

Prior to this, the young Australian driver made four appearances already, all as an Alpine junior. Doohan appeared in FP1s in Mexico and Abu Dhabi in 2022 and 2023. Now, with yet another opportunity knocking at his door, he's nothing but "excited." Speaking about this, he said (as per F1.com),

"Really excited to get out on track in Montreal for FP1. It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to. I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season."

Since the 2024 Monaco GP, Alpine made more headlines than they did the entire season this time around. At the Principality, it appeared that Esteban Ocon's charge on Pierre Gasly made the higher authority nothing but furious. On the other hand, the A524's lack of performance made things tough for the Frenchman.

Esteban Ocon is all set to leave Alpine

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 25: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

After a five-year-long partnership, Esteban Ocon is set to depart Alpine, as his contract is running out at the end of this season. Ocon joined the French outfit in 2020 after he was shown the exit door from Force India at the end of 2018.

However, the 27-year-old's departure does not look to be on a good note. Alpine are currently languishing at P9 of the Constructors' Championship with two points at the end of nine races and this certainly did not help Esteban Ocon.

After the news of his departure surfaced, Ocon expressed gratitude for his time with the Enstone-based team on his social media handle. He wrote,

"The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days. I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win in Formula 1."