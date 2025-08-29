Jacques Villeneuve faces backlash from F1 fans as the former champion makes an appearance in the commentary box during Dutch GP

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is a part of Sky Sports' commentary team at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. Fans online have reacted to this with many critiquing the Canadian for his stint behind the mic during FP1 at Zandvoort.The F1 circus has returned after a three-week-long summer break. The Dutch Grand Prix is well poised with hometown hero Max Verstappen looking to take the challenge to the McLaren drivers, who are expected to reign supreme again.During the first practice session of the weekend on Friday, something had already irked the F1 fans. Villeneuve has made an appearance on Sky Sports' coverage of the race in the Netherlands, as he was present in the commentary box during FP1.The 54-year-old's argumentative style of commentary was not appreciated by several fans, who shared their opinions on X.&quot;Why is Jacques Villeneuve so patronising and arrogant in the way he speaks to people. Bring back Nico Rosberg - the best,&quot; said one fan.Mandy Donald @mandydonald13LINKWhy is Jacques Villeneuve so patronising and arrogant in the way he speaks to people Bring back Nico Rosberg - the bestAnother user made use of a GIF to share their frustrations over Villeneuve's commentary.&quot; villeneuve when another commentator dares to have an opinion&quot;&quot;Jacques Villeneuve just shut up for once 😭,&quot; said another fan.Matthew @matthew_gough44LINKJacques Villeneuve just shut up for once 😭Here are some more reactions:&quot;Villeneuve is way too argumentative for TV commentary. There's a place for him in punditry but not this,&quot; said one user.Elliot @bwfc_elliotLINKJacques Villeneuve is way too argumentative for TV commentary. There's a place for him in punditry but not thisThe other commentators have to walk on egg shells because he picks them up on everything they say that he disagrees with&quot;Hey Sky. Get rid of Jacques Villeneuve. He has nothing intelligent or nice to say about anyone or any thing. He brings no value to your broadcast,&quot; appealed another fan.Bretto @BarramanxxLINKHey Sky. Get rid of Jacques Villeneuve. He has nothing intelligent or nice to say about anyone or any thing. He brings no value to your broadcast.&quot;Villeneuve on commentary makes me wish they had Danica Patrick instead. Yeah, that bad,&quot; stated another user.Mark @matchboy1976LINKJacques Villeneuve on commentary makes me wish they had Danica Patrick instead. Yeah, that bad #DutchGP #F1 #SkyF1Villeneuve will be part of Sky's broadcast of the Dutch GP throughout the weekend, appearing as a pundit and co-commentator. He has come under fire on many occasions previously for his controversial opinions and blunt style of criticism of other F1 drivers.Jacques Villeneuve claims Ferrari is &quot;not getting what they signed&quot; with Lewis HamiltonF1® The Movie – New York City World Premiere - Source: GettySpeaking to Sky Sports prior to the FP1 session at the Dutch GP, Jacques Villeneuve claimed that Ferrari was not getting what they signed up for from Lewis Hamilton in 2025. The former world champion added that neither party was happy with the way things had gone so far this season.&quot;They're not getting what they signed. So there will be some frustration in there from both camps - from the team, from Lewis - because he's not getting the car he was wanting.&quot;He doesn't feel the team is behind him. The team doesn't feel Lewis is with them,&quot; he added.The first part of the 2025 season has been underwhelming for Lewis Hamilton, who has failed to get on the podium in a conventional race this year. The 40-year-old has also admitted to struggling to adapt to his new team and surroundings.