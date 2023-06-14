James Vowles explains his role in pulling Williams F1 out from ‘survival mode’

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles recently mentioned that the team was in 'survival mode' when he joined them early in 2023.

Vowles joined the Grove-based outfit after a hugely successful stint at Mercedes, where he became an eight-time champion as their chief strategy officer. For Vowles, the offer to become a team boss of an F1 team and get out of the shadow of his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was too enticing.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Vowles claimed that there is a huge difference in funds between Mercedes and Williams and said:

"The way I would describe Williams is an incredible organization but through various mechanisms didn't have the money behind it for many many years and really a lack of investment for nearly 20 years. As a result of that, I would describe when I joined the organization was in survival mode and not that was in one you're thinking about what's happening in three years in front you."

He continued:

"That's where you need to be in Formula One today. You need to be thinking far ahead to be on the leading edge of how you develop. Clearly, Mercedes had a tremendous amount of funding behind it when I was there. A significant amount of tools and infrastructure that aren't really here on the surface."

Williams F1 team boss comments on the state of the team's infrastructure when he joined

Vowles claimed that some of the infrastructure at the team was around 20 years old and not at the level of his former team.

He said, as per Motorsport.com:

"There are some elements that are 20 years out of date, which makes sense if you think through the history of this team. The investment it had was zero for around about 20 years and then an investment firm came through."

"Fundamentally, we're in a situation where a lot of facilities were almost preserved from where they were 20 years ago. Composites are behind what I knew when I first joined the sport with a different team 20 years ago."

He added:

"Internally, a lot of the work I've been asking them to do has been likened to asking us to do three years of development in six months. Yes, but that's the standard. In fact, the standard is higher than that."

It will be fascinating to see how quickly Vowles can turn the fortunes of an iconic team like Williams F1 around.

