James Vowles makes his feelings known on how Carlos Sainz is fitting in at Williams

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles was full of praise for Carlos Sainz and claimed that the latter was fitting in perfectly within the British team ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. The Spanish driver joined the Grove-based outfit after ending his four-year association with Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, given that he was replaced by Lewis Hamilton.

The 30-year-old won four races for the Italian team and took them to P2 in the constructors' championship twice in 2022 and 2024 respectively. There has been a lot of anticipation regarding his move to the iconic British team given that the latter have been fighting in the lower end of the midfield in the last couple of years.

While speaking to the media at the Autosport Awards, Vowles spoke about Carlos Sainz's qualities that would take the team forward in his time with them He said:

"He's fitting in perfectly. He's a brilliant personality, who with him brings not just a race-winning pedigree, but also this want and desire for Williams to be successful. I was there with him this morning with Alex himself for 3-4 hours, just talking through plans for the year. And his contributions, as his Alex's as well, are absolutely key for driving this team forward, because it's now into a level of detail where you're starting to chase milliseconds, as opposed to the big ticket items, which we were before.

"He also doesn't leave a stone unturned. I mean, if the statistic up on the, I think it's the F1 channel today, where, you know, all the teams has been to where they've ended up. It's not a coincidence. It's a hard worker, a dealership worker. But with him brings success, and he wants for us to be successful," Vowles added.

Carlos Sainz took part in the Abu Dhabi post-season test at the end of racing action last month to start his integration process with Williams immediately.

Carlos Sainz Sr. predicts a difficult season for his son at Williams F1

Two-time Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr. stated that He believed that his son would have a difficult year with the Williams F1 team in that 2025 season but also revealed that the latter was full of enthusiasm as well.

Speaking with El Cafelito, the 62-year-old said:

"Carlos continues to improve every year. It will be a difficult year at Williams. They finished second to last in the championship, but he is full of enthusiasm and is very eager to get started."

Carlos Sainz Jr. initially received many offers from teams such as Alpine and Audi while also gathering some interest from Haas. However, he ultimately chose the Grove-based outfit after being convinced by his conversations with James Vowles.

The Spanish driver will have a task on his hands to take the iconic British team up on the grid in terms of results in that 2025 season given the close competition in the midfield.

