James Vowles opens up on the "glass ceiling" at Mercedes that led to his departure

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles has said that he approached Toto Wolff to discuss his Mercedes departure after reaching a 'glass ceiling'.

The former head of strategy at the German team had been a crucial figure in guiding them to eight consecutive championships in the Turbo-Hybrid era from 2014 to 2021. But when the opportunity of becoming a team principal at Williams came about, Vowles could not pass on the offer.

Speaking to Tom Clarkson on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the former Mercedes man said:

"He said I knew you were calling me about that. He was having dinner with Susie and the team and I could hear her whooping so it doesn't matter how he wants to play it down, it doesn't matter as I had Susie's backing so I could go as far as want. He was happy for me.

"He knows that I've been alongside him really doing everything I could to support him and learn from him at every opportunity he provided. And I had the opportunity, for the time being at Mercedes. So, he could see that I had really reached a glass ceiling, reached a wall, I couldn't break through but had the capability to do this else and he was completely in support."

Mercedes F1 team boss on the importance of James Vowles in the team

Post his departure, Toto Wolff stated that James Vowles was more than just the head of strategy at Mercedes and did many other important things.

As per the Mirror, the Austrian said:

"Beyond the strategy, James has been looking after driver contracts, reserve driver contracts and many, many other political topics together with me. Since July, James has been moving off the pit wall and not actively interfering anymore in the decision-making on race weekends. Being with me and basically overlooking the situation like I have done for many years now, next step is something that James deserves.

"Within our organisation, for him to move up, I would need to move aside and I feel there is something left in me that I can add or contribute. Going to Williams, a team that is close to my personal heart and will always cherish is obviously great and having an aspiring partner at Williams, someone that is very logical and rational whilst very experienced in Formula 1 is an overall benefit for both Williams and Mercedes."

It was indeed nice to see Wolff not blocking Vowles's move to Williams and being supportive of his colleague.

Poll : 0 votes