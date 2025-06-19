James Vowles all set to “go for glory” with Williams F1 amid major announcement

Williams Team Principal James Vowles has signed a new contract with the Grove-based team, extending his leadership at one of the most iconic names in F1. The announcement was made on June 19, as Williams revealed that Vowles had signed a long-term contract with the team.

Vowles joined Williams F1 in 2023 after a successful stint at Mercedes, where he won eight Constructors' titles. Vowles worked with Brawn GP in 2009, which was then taken over by Mercedes. The 45-year-old was promoted to the role of Motorsport Strategy Director in 2019.

After the 2022 season, the new Williams management approached James Vowles with the offer to join Williams F1 as the Team Principal and the vision to take the iconic name back to the front of the grid after a subpar couple of decades in the sport.

Vowles took on the challenge and signed with the Grove-based team from the 2023 season. However, details of the TP’s contract (including the duration) were not revealed by Williams. As the team announced Vowles' new contract, they revealed that the 45-year-old had signed a long-term contract but again did not reveal the exact duration.

James Vowles was ecstatic to sign a new contract at Williams and detailed his feelings in the release published by the team. He said:

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door. This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again. Over the past two years, we have focused on fixing the foundations and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Williams was a backmarker team when James Vowles joined the team. However, under the TP’s supervision, the Grove-based outfit has now become a midfield team which currently sits P5 in the championship.

Dorilton Capital Chairman hails James Vowles as the Team Principal signs a new contract

After financial struggles trying to keep the team afloat, the Williams family sold the iconic F1 team to private investment firm Dorilton Capital in 2020. The firm has since then had the vision of taking Williams back to the glory days and signed James Vowles to lead the climb back to the top.

Vowles has been crucial at Williams, bringing in new infrastructure and personnel to boost the team. The TP was crucial in Carlos Sainz's signing and arguably has one of the strongest driver pairs on the grid.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of Dorilton Capital, hailed Vowles as he said:

“We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together. He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium. We aren’t there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”

James Vowles made it clear that Williams has already shifted focus to the 2026 car as the new regulations level the playing field and the Grove-based team can leapfrog the big teams if things go its way.

