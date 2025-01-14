Jaw-dropping Alpine-Franco Colapinto contract details become public as the driver's manager spills the beans

Franco Colapinto, the 21-year-old F1 driver, has signed a lucrative multi-year contract with Alpine as a reserve driver. His manager, Maria Catarineu, spilled contract details to confirm that the Argentine has agreed to a five-year deal.

In an unexpected F1 debut, Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant mid-season in 2024 to feature in nine races for Williams Racing. He immediately scored points in the Azerbaijan and United States Grand Prix. However, two unfortunate crashes in Brazil and Qatar denounced his hype.

As Williams got Carlos Sainz on board, the 21-year-old failed to grab a seat for the 2025 season. However, new doors opened for him during the off-season. Alpine, led by Flavio Briatore, signed Colapinto to a multi-year deal and appointed him as reserve driver for the upcoming season.

Recently, the rookie driver's manager, Maria Catarineu, disclosed key details of his lucrative contract. She confirmed that Franco has been signed for a period of five years, and Alpine will have complete control over his future. Talking to Infobae, she said (as quoted by PlanetF1):

"Williams gave Franco to Alpine for five years. I understand that if another team appears interested in Franco within that period, I guess it would be a negotiation between Alpine and the other team."

Catarineu claimed that Flavio Briatore was deeply invested in Franco Colapinto and wished to be his manager. However, Maria and his partner rejected the request.

"It’s the best thing for everyone that Jamie and I are still in charge of Franco and more on a day-to-day basis. Obviously, Flavio will be aware of everything that happens. This is teamwork,” she added.

It has been widely speculated that Alpine's second driver, Jack Doohan's contract, is limited to only the first few races of the upcoming season. Colapinto will start the year fulfilling his simulation duties, and if Doohan underperforms in the set time frame, the Argentine is likely to replace him mid-season.

James Vowles releases statement following Franco Colapinto's Williams exit

Franco Colapinto[L] with Williams team principal James Vowles[R] (Image Source: Getty)

Williams Racing team principal James Volwes agreed to part ways with Franco Colapinto as the Argentine has been signed by Alpine in a multi-year deal.

As the 21-year-old prepares for his exit, Volwes shared his thoughts in an official statement published on Thursday, January 9.

"Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026," Volwes said.

Williams signed Carlos Sainz, a four-time race winner, in a multi-year deal after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton grabbed his seat at Ferrari.

Alex Albon and Sainz will race for Williams as the backmarker team aims to restructure its progress ahead of the crucial 2026 season.

