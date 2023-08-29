"Jaws music plays as Ham approaches"- Fans react to George Russell almost crashing out while defending from Lewis Hamilton during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP

It was a weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after a disappointing race at Zandvoort during the Dutch Grand Prix.

During the final few laps of the Dutch Grand Prix, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had a very close wheel-to-wheel incident. Both Mercedes cars ended up behind each other due to the ever-changing weather conditions at Zandvoort.

The wheel-to-wheel incident took place on lap 59 when Russell and Hamilton were racing right behind each other in P7 and P8, respectively. As both drivers battled each other, Russell lost control of his car for a brief moment before regaining control.

Expand Tweet

The onboard footage was shared by Mercedes via their social media account. This allowed fans to realize that Russell was under immense pressure from the seven-time world champion which made him lose control.

They reacted to the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote,

"At the cost of keeping Hamilton behind him, he nearly crashes"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That small mistake from Russell cost him as Hamilton overtook him to finish in P6. George had a last-lap puncture and tumbled down the order, and finished in 17th place.

Lewis Hamilton increased his advantage over his teammate to 57 points after 13 rounds. Hamilton is fourth with 156 points, while Russell is seventh with 99 points.

Lewis Hamilton had pace to challenge Max Verstappen at Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in the rain-interrupted Dutch Grand Prix but believes he had the speed to challenge race winner Max Verstappen.

Hamilton rebounded from a disappointing qualifying and moved up from 13th to sixth by the time he crossed the finish line on Sunday.

“I think today, in those conditions, if we had made the right call, I had the pace to be challenging the top two. I think we would’ve been challenging Max if I’m really honest. Particularly when we got to the dry, pace-wise," he said during the post-race interview (via Formula1.com).

Hamilton teammate, Geroge Russell, who qualified third dropped a place to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso on the opening lap. A late pit stop call made him drop the order.

Following the red flag restart, Russell and Norris were battling for seventh place. However, a minor collision between the two caused Russell to pit, which dropped him down the order and caused him to finish 17th.