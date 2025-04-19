Jennifer Lopez turns heads as she makes an appearance in the Ferrari garage during the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Scuderia Ferrari had a special visitor for the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. Renowned American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez made an appearance in the paddock on Saturday and visited the red garage to meet the team.

For round five of the 2025 F1 season, teams reported to the Jeddah International Circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. On Friday, all 10 teams were featured in two free practice sessions. Moreover, on Saturday, April 19, drivers participated in the FP3 session before gearing up for the qualifying session.

Meanwhile, celebrities were spotted at the paddock in Jeddah as they turned up to watch the fast-paced action of Formula 1. Popular singer Jennifer Lopez also made an appearance for Ferrari.

Dressed in a pink outfit, she visited the red team's garage, met the team, and clicked pictures. As she walked across the paddock, photographers swarmed her to click pictures. After her special visit, she shared an Instagram post for the Scuderia team.

Jennifer Lopez is a superstar in the entertainment industry in America. She is a successful singer who has released successful hit albums. She has also acted in movies like Anaconda, Out of Sight, The Cell, and many more. Hence, her appearance in Jeddah has created a lot of buzz.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is still struggling to extract the desired performance from the SF-25. In all three free practice sessions, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were outperformed by McLaren, as the Papaya team is clear of the field in terms of pure pace.

Moreover, during the FP3 session, Charles Leclerc said that his car was facing a limitation issue as he couldn't drive any faster. If this problem persists during the qualifying session, the Scuderia team is likely in for some big trouble.

Fred Vasseur compares Ferrari's progress to 'cooking'

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Ferrari is behind in the constructors' championship race by a fine mile, as they are seated P4 with 57 points in four races. As the issues with the car persist, team principal Fred Vasseur has instilled faith in the SF-25's potential. Talking to the media in Jeddah, he said:

"The ingredients are all there, but now it’s like cooking, and you have to put the ingredients together at the right stage. Honestly, I don’t have the feeling that we’ve extracted the best from the car so far. Perhaps on some occasions, in some sessions."

Ferrari introduced a floor upgrade in Bahrain last week, which didn't yield any significant performance improvement. Moreover, in Jeddah this weekend, the team is reportedly planning to give Leclerc and Hamilton extreme setups. Both drivers have experimented with their setups in almost every race this season.

However, in Jeddah, Scuderia's competition is not only McLaren but also Red Bull and Mercedes, as the three teams have a superior pace to the Italian team.

