Jenson Button explains why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc pair will work for Ferrari

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button recently opined that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would have a good relationship with one another at Ferrari in 2025.

Before the 2024 F1 season, Ferrari dropped a bombshell by announcing Lewis Hamilton for 2025. The Italian giants would soon replace Carlos Sainz with the seven-time world champion. This was not the first time the Prancing Horse tried to lure Hamilton. The Brit himself had expressed that he wanted to drive to the red team once in his career.

After the explosive announcement was made, many started debating and discussing how the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would work.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Jenson Button felt that if Hamilton had his mentality from a few years ago, his relationship with Leclerc would have been trickier. However, he added that since the Mercedes star is so relaxed as of late, he and Leclerc would have no issues fitting in with each other.

"I think if it was Lewis of seven, eight years ago, it would be a tricky relationship. But now he just seems so relaxed in himself. No, I don't think they are going to have issues being teammates at all. No more than Carlos and Charles have right now," Button said.

Button went on to explain that both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc would essentially be working for Ferrari because of how massive and prestigious the team was.

"At Ferrari, everyone works for Ferrari. It's all about Ferrari winning the world championship. It's a different way of racing definitely for someone like Lewis, who is such a star in this sport, suddenly he's kind of working for Ferrari to win the championship. I look forward to seeing the dynamic there," he added.

Former F1 driver opined Lewis Hamilton would beat Charles Leclerc if Ferrari develops a rocketship

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos talked about Charles Leclerc's lack of grit to win a world championship. He claimed that Lewis Hamilton would easily beat Leclerc if Ferrari managed to develop a title-winning car. Doornbos felt that Leclerc lacked the aggressiveness to beat the likes of Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, he said (via Sportskeeda):

“Leclerc is too nice to be World Champion. A Hamilton or a Verstappen, that is not possible with Leclerc. Suppose Ferrari gets the best car next year, then Hamilton will eat it. Leclerc doesn’t seem harsh to me when I look at the mistakes he makes and how he is with his engineers.”

Hamilton is already a seven-time world champion, while Leclerc is still chasing his maiden title with Ferrari.